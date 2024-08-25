Video: Wyman, Raible share their 2024 Seahawks preseason standouts
Aug 25, 2024, 11:43 AM | Updated: 12:11 pm
Who stood out the most during the Seattle Seahawks’ 2024 preseason? Seahawks Radio Network broadcasters Dave Wyman and Steve Raible – along with a special guest in “Seinfeld” writer Jeff Schaffer – weighed in after Seattle’s 37-33 victory over the Cleveland Browns in their preseason finale Saturday night.
Instant observations from Seattle Seahawks’ preseason win vs Browns
– Schaffer highlights an edge rusher he felt had a breakout preseason.
– Wyman picked a player who shined after missing out on his opportunity a season ago.
– Raible picked a wide receiver who’s dealt with a number of injuries during his career but had a huge night against the Browns.
Visit SeattleSports.com after each Seahawks game to hear former Seahawks linebacker Dave Wyman’s takeaways.
More on the Seattle Seahawks
• Seahawks notebook: Kenny McIntosh caps strong preseason in style
• Rost: 3 things that stand out after Seahawks’ preseason finale
• Seahawks beat Browns 37-33 in preseason finale
• ESPN power ranking reaction: Should Seahawks be higher?
• Seahawks trade Darrell Taylor in second deal in as many days