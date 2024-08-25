Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Video: Wyman, Raible share their 2024 Seahawks preseason standouts

Aug 25, 2024, 11:43 AM | Updated: 12:11 pm

YouTube video
Seattle Sports Video's Profile Picture

BY SEATTLE SPORTS VIDEO


Seattle Sports Video

Who stood out the most during the Seattle Seahawks’ 2024 preseason? Seahawks Radio Network broadcasters Dave Wyman and Steve Raible – along with a special guest in “Seinfeld” writer Jeff Schaffer – weighed in after Seattle’s 37-33 victory over the Cleveland Browns in their preseason finale Saturday night.

Instant observations from Seattle Seahawks’ preseason win vs Browns

– Schaffer highlights an edge rusher he felt had a breakout preseason.

– Wyman picked a player who shined after missing out on his opportunity a season ago.

– Raible picked a wide receiver who’s dealt with a number of injuries during his career but had a huge night against the Browns.

Visit SeattleSports.com after each Seahawks game to hear former Seahawks linebacker Dave Wyman’s takeaways.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks notebook: Kenny McIntosh caps strong preseason in style
Rost: 3 things that stand out after Seahawks’ preseason finale
Seahawks beat Browns 37-33 in preseason finale
ESPN power ranking reaction: Should Seahawks be higher?
Seahawks trade Darrell Taylor in second deal in as many days

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf touchdown catch preseason Cleveland Browns 2024...

Stacy Rost

Rost: 3 things that stand out after Seahawks’ preseason finale

Stacy Rost takes a look at three things that stand out after the Seattle Seahawks wrapped up their preseason with a win over the Browns.

4 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Kenny McIntosh preseason finale Cleveland Browns 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks notebook: Kenny McIntosh caps strong preseason in style

Kenny McIntosh delivered a highlight-reel touchdown run, Geno Smith looked sharp and more from the Seattle Seahawks' preseason finale.

15 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks WR Dee Eskridge...

The Associated Press

Seahawks beat Browns 37-33 in preseason finale

Geno Smith threw a touchdown pass to DK Metcalf on his only drive and the Seattle Seahawks ended their preseason on a high note.

16 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith...

Zac Hereth

Instant observations from Seahawks’ preseason win vs Browns

A look at what stood out as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Cleveland Browns 37-33 in their preseason finale at Lumen Field.

17 hours ago

Kenneth Walker III of the Seattle Seahawks stiff-arms a Titans defender in 2023. (Photo by Andy Lyo...

Cameron Van Til

ESPN power ranking reaction: Should Seahawks be higher?

Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton react to where the Seattle Seahawks landed in ESPN's preseason NFL power rankings.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks trade Darrell Taylor...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks trade Darrell Taylor in second deal in as many days

A second Seattle Seahawks trade in as many days was made Friday morning, with the Hawks dealing away linebacker Darrell Taylor.

2 days ago

Video: Wyman, Raible share their 2024 Seahawks preseason standouts