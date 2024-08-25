SEATTLE – Seattle Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh only got one carry in Saturday night’s preseason finale, but he sure made the most of it.

Instant observations from Seahawks’ preseason win vs Browns

Early in the second quarter, McIntosh burst through a hole on the left side that was opened up by a pair of nice blocks from wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. and guard Christian Haynes. The second-year running back then turned on the jets and delivered a massive stiff-arm, sending Cleveland Browns reserve safety Chase Williams to the ground on his way to a 56-yard touchdown run in the Seahawks’ 37-33 win.

It capped an impressive preseason for McIntosh, who seems to have separated himself from George Holani for Seattle’s third running back role. McIntosh rushed for 142 yards and a TD on 17 carries over the three preseason games, while also catching four passes for 18 yards.

It was also the first TD at the NFL level for McIntosh, who missed most of his rookie season last year after suffering a knee injury in training camp.

“Everything, man,” McIntosh said when asked what the touchdown run meant to him. “Everything. I had my parents up there in the crowd too today. It just meant everything to go out there and showcase my God-given abilities. So I just need to give my praise and thanks to God for allowing me to wait that long and still have that edge on my shoulder to go out there and stiff-arm and go out there and dominate.”

McIntosh, a 2023 seventh-round pick out of Georgia, said the stiff-arm was something that Seattle running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu has emphasized.

“I’ve definitely had it in my bag, but I would say coach KP is always emphasizing little things and stuff like that, so those are one of the things we always work on,” McIntosh said. … It was in the back of my brain when I was running the ball.”

While McIntosh got the start on Saturday and is ahead of Holani on the depth chart, Holani also had a solid preseason. Holani, an undrafted rookie out of Boise State, scored on a 1-yard TD run Saturday and finished with 38 yards on seven carries. Over the three preseason games, he totaled 66 yards and a TD on 15 carries, while also making two tackles on special teams.

“I thought both played really well,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said. “George didn’t have the flashy run, but he had some tough, good runs. He fought back to the line of scrimmage to get positive yards. I think both made plays on special teams. So just two really good players, man.

“And Kenny Mac is another example of a guy that’s been working really, really hard. So for him to have an opportunity to make such a great play, I’m just really happy for him.”

Geno looks sharp in lone preseason cameo

Geno Smith certainly didn’t show any signs of rust.

In his only action of the preseason, the veteran quarterback directed a five-play, 62-yard touchdown drive on the Seahawks’ first possession of the game. He completed 4 of 5 passes for 62 yards, capped by a 21-yard TD pass to DK Metcalf.

“He made some great throws,” Macdonald said. “He was decisive. The plan was to do a couple series, but I think we saw enough there. He had a good five plays.”

After opening the drive with an incompletion, Smith lofted a picturesque pass to second-year wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who came up with diving 25-yard reception. On the next play, Smith eluded a rusher and completed a 9-yard pass to running back Kenny McIntosh. Smith then hit Smith-Njigba again for a 7-yard completion before lofting the TD pass to Metcalf, who made a leaping grab in the corner of the end zone after outmuscling reserve cornerback Justin Hardee Sr.

It was a small taste of what could be possible this season for Seattle’s offense, which has an array of playmakers and a new scheme under first-year offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

Eskridge makes last-ditch push for roster spot

At the very least, Dee Eskridge might have forced a tough decision for the Seahawks brass ahead of Tuesday’s 53-man roster cutdown deadline.

Eskridge, a former second-round pick, appeared to be on the wrong side of the roster bubble heading into Saturday night. But with a 79-yard punt-return TD late in the first half, the fourth-year pro made a last-ditch push for a spot on the team.

Late in the first half, Eskridge fielded a punt near the left sideline, immediately eluded a defender, reversed field and showcased his blazing speed while racing to the end zone.

“He’s capable of making plays like that,” Macdonald said. “And that’s the type of player he is. So I’m proud of Dee. He’s worked his tail off and put himself in a good position here. So he should be proud of himself.”

Eskridge, a 2021 second-round pick, has struggled to stay on the field over his three seasons in Seattle, landing on injured reserve three times and also serving a six-game suspension last year for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Even when healthy, his production hasn’t lived up to his draft status, as he’s totaled just 17 catches for 122 yards and one touchdown.

This year, Eskridge finds himself in a crowded battle for the Seahawks’ final wide receiver spots. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo are all locks to make the team and Shenault seems to have solidified a spot too. And even if Seattle keeps more than five receivers, there’s addition competition for Eskridge in Dareke Young and Easop Winston Jr.

Prior to Saturday night, Eskridge’s only two touches this preseason were a 22-yard gain on a jet sweep and a 3-yard punt return, both of which came in the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. He then missed the second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans with an undisclosed injury.

But Eskridge’s ticket to a roster spot is his return ability. He had a 66-yard kick return against San Francisco last year, which was the third-longest return in the NFL all season. On the Seahawks’ public depth chart, he’s listed as the No. 1 punt returner and the No. 2 kick returner.

“Really just leaving it all on the field,” Eskridge said of his mentality Saturday night. “I’m a firm believer in God and 1,000 percent of my faith is in Him. So I just came out here with the mentality of if it’s my last time ever coming out here playing on this field, then so be it. God has a bigger plan. But I’m gonna go out here and have fun, keep (having) joy and then play like I did.

“I would love for it to be a Seahawk, but obviously we know this is business. Wherever I land or wherever I stay, it’s a blessing.”

Nwosu, Burns leave with injuries

Seahawks edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu exited with a knee injury on the first series of the game after Browns guard Wyatt Teller was flagged for an illegal chop block on him.

Later in the first quarter, Seattle cornerback Artie Burns was carted off the field with what Macdonald said was a foot injury.

Macdonald said the team hopes to know more about the severity of both injuries in the coming days.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Seattle Seahawks beat Browns 37-33 in preseason finale

• Seahawks trade Darrell Taylor in second deal in as many days

• Seattle Seahawks trade veteran CB for rookie who’s played for Macdonald

• ESPN power ranking reaction: Should Seahawks be higher?

• What Seattle Seahawks OC Grubb’s offense is doing more than others

Follow @CameronVanTil