SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks beat Browns 37-33 in preseason finale

Aug 24, 2024, 11:10 PM | Updated: 11:34 pm

Seattle Seahawks WR Dee Eskridge...

Wide receiver Dee Eskridge of the Seattle Seahawks returns a punt for a TD during a 2024 preseason game. (Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

(Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Geno Smith dazzled in his only series of the preseason, throwing a 21-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf to help the Seattle Seahawks beat the Cleveland Browns 37-33 on Saturday night.

Seattle Seahawks 37, Cleveland Browns 33: Box Score

Both teams played starters sparingly and some like Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson were spectators all night leaving backups to play the bulk of the preseason finale for both teams.

Smith had watched from the sideline for Seattle’s first two preseason games but finally got a little on-field taste of the offense under new coordinator Ryan Grubb. Smith was 4 of 5 passing for 62 yards on his only drive. After missing his first throw, Smith connected on his next four, including a 25-yard strike to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the TD throw to Metcalf.

Kenny McIntosh, in a battle for the No. 3 running back on Seattle’s roster, popped a 56-yard touchdown run that included an open-field stiff arm of Cleveland safety Chase Williams.

Injury-prone wide receiver Dee Eskridge may have given himself a fleeting chance of making the 53-man roster flashing the speed and elusiveness that once made him a second-round pick when he traversed the field on a 79-yard punt return touchdown for Seattle (2-1).

Sam Howell was 6 of 9 for 45 yards in relief of Smith, but had a 73-yard TD pass to Cody White called back by a penalty. Jason Myers looked ready for the regular season with field goals of 58, 51 and 47 yards.

Jameis Winston played the first two series at QB for Cleveland (0-3) before giving way to Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the rest of the first half. Thompson-Robinson was 11 of 20 for 115 yards and a 46-yard TD pass to Jamari Thrash.

Tyler Huntley played the second half and was 17 of 22 for 146 yards and three TDs. Huntley hit Michael Woods II on TDs of 12 and 17 yards, the second with 8 seconds left.

Watson was among a significant number of Browns starters who watched the preseason finale from the sideline. Joel Bitonio, Amani Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II were among the Cleveland starters who watched.

Five starters on Cleveland’s defense — Shelby Harris, Za’Darius Smith, Devin Bush, Grant Delpit and Juan Thornhill — saw a little bit of action in the first quarter before giving way to reserves.

The bulk of Seattle’s starting defense saw just one series of action and their departure may have been hastened by outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu getting shaken up on the fourth play of the game.

Injuries

Nwosu was hurt on a chop block when he got cut by guard Wyatt Teller at the same time he was blocked high by Jerome Ford. Nwosu sat on the bench most of the first half before walking to the locker room. He missed most of last season with a torn pectoral muscle.

While Nwosu appeared to be OK, the Seahawks watched backup cornerback Artie Burns taken to the locker room on a cart with an apparent left foot/ankle injury. Burns wasn’t going to be a starter but was expected to be an important depth piece for Seattle’s secondary.

Cleveland running back D’Onta Foreman left in the first half with a rib injury and did not return. Foreman suffered a scary neck injury earlier in training camp.

Preseason Ejection

Cleveland linebacker Winston Reid was ejected in the second quarter after being flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty. Reid appeared to lead with his helmet on a hit to Seattle wide receiver Easop Winston Jr.

Up Next

Browns: Regular-season opener Sept. 8 at home against Dallas.

Seahawks: Regular season-opener Sept. 8 at home against Denver.

Seahawks beat Browns 37-33 in preseason finale