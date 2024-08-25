SEATTLE – The first regular season game of the Mike Macdonald era is right around the corner for the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks wrapped up their first preseason under Macdonald on Saturday night, defeating the Cleveland Browns 37-33 at Lumen Field. Some starters saw action for the first time – albeit in very limited fashion as quarterback Geno Smith and several others played only a single drive – and many players had their final shot to stake a claim at a roster spot before Tuesday’s 53-man roster cutdown.

Here’s six instant observations from Seattle’s final preseason tilt:

• Geno’s stellar drive: Geno Smith’s much-anticipated preseason debut was short but certainly sweet. The veteran quarterback came in and led Seattle right down the field on a five-play, 62-yard drive, with all 62 yards coming from Smith’s arm. After an errant throw on the first play, Smith hit Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a well-placed deep ball down the right side line, showed composure and creativity in the pocket while avoiding a sack for a 9-yard dump off to running back Kenny McIntosh and capped the drive with a 21-yard to DK Metcalf in the end zone for a TD. Smith finished 4 of 5 on the drive and looked about as good as he could in doing so. It’s the type of performance that makes his first full game under new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb all the more intriguing.

• Brady Russell locked in: If there was any doubts that second-year tight end Brady Russell would make the 53-man roster, those appeared to have been put to rest during Seattle’s first offensive drive. Russell drew the start and the first-team reps at tight end against the Browns with starter Noah Fant and backup Pharaoh Brown dealing with injuries. Russell also continued his role on special teams in the process. The Colorado product logged over 300 special teams snaps last season and seems in line for a role on offense this year, especially if Fant or Brown remain banged up when the regular season starts.

• Eskridge makes one last push: With a wide receiver depth chart that entered the preseason featuring a clear top four, the Seahawks were always going to have quite the battle for the final roster spots at wide receiver. Veteran offseason signing Laviska Shenault Jr. has given the Seahawks every reason to keep him on the roster while showcasing a versatile skill set as a receiver, rusher, returner and blocker, and he appears set to for one of the remaining roster spots. Another versatile player, fourth-year pro Dee Eskridge, made one last push for a roster spot against the Browns. The Western Michigan product was electric on a 79-yard punt return for a touchdown, making a cutback near the left sideline and racing through the coverage unit into the end zone. He also added three receptions. Eskridge has been an intriguing player due to his ability as a runner with the ball in his hands, but he’s never made much of an impact while appearing in 24 games during his first three years with the Seahawks. With other wideouts like Easop Winston Jr. having strong preseasons, it may be too little, too late for Eskridge, but he put his best foot forward in the preseason finale.

• Young corners show tackling ability, but work remains in coverage: There was some good and some bad for rookie cornerbacks D.J. James and Nehemiah Pritchett. The bad was both struggled at times in coverage, particularly James while allowing his man to get open deep down the field twice for chunk plays on Cleveland’s second drive and again for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. But both also displayed deft ability as tacklers, consistently wrapping up and bringing ball carriers down at first contact. James and Pritchett each registered a tackle for loss, including a James’ sack of elusive quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Second-year pro Lance Boykin also had a nice play where he laid a massive hit on a wide receiver for a stop on third down, although the stop was negated when he was called for a taunting penalty.

• McIntosh and Holani continue strong preseasons: Second-year pro McIntosh and undrafted rookie George Holani shined once again in the preseason finale with both rushing for touchdowns as they battle for a role in Seattle’s backfield behind starter Kenneth Walker III and backup Zach Charbonnet, who both didn’t play Saturday. McIntosh had only one carry, but he made the most of it by ripping off a 54-yard touchdown that featured a devastating stiff-arm from McIntosh that Browns defensive back Chase Williams won’t have any fun rewatching on film. He led Seattle in rushing in all three preseason games and averaged at least 5.0 yards per carry in each. After a quiet game in Tennessee last weekend, Holani rushed for 38 yards and one TD on seven carries and continued to look strong as a blocker in pass protection against the Browns. McIntosh and Holani are doing their best to force the Seahawks to roster four running backs.

• Big night for undrafted rookie on defense: Undrafted rookie Jamie Sheriff, who played his college ball at mid-major South Alabama in the Sun Belt Conference, followed up a strong game against the Titans last weekend with a standout showing in the preseason finale. The 6-foot-2, 265-pound edge rusher registered two sacks and three quarterback hits against the Browns, highlighted by a fourth-down sack to set up Seattle’s first points of the fourth quarter. Sheriff, who had just three sacks in 13 games during his final college season, registered three sacks and five quarterback hits in three preseason games.

