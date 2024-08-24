Caple: 3 things we know and 3 things we don’t about UW Huskies

My podcast co-host and pal Danny O’Neil — not to be confused with San Diego State quarterback Danny O’Neil, who was recently named the Aztecs’ starter as a true freshman — uses a column format I find useful for parsing knowns and unknowns about a particular team or season.

Season Preview: Overhauled UW Huskies face new challenges in Big Ten

What do we know about the 2024 UW Huskies, and what don’t we? Based on the coaching change and roster turnover — my projected starting lineup includes 11 transfers — it’s tempting to answer that question with “not much” and “basically everything.”

But open practices in the spring and during training camp taught us at least something, even if much about this team remains a mystery.

Ahead of their Aug. 31 opener against Weber State, here are three things we think we know about the Huskies, and three things we don’t.

Three things we think we know

The running backs could be really good

Would you believe that none of UW’s top eight rushers from last season are on the roster? It’s true: Daniyel Ngata, who carried seven times for 23 yards in 2023, is the Huskies’ top returning rusher. Yet it’s possible UW could be just as good or better at tailback, with Jonah Coleman transferring from Arizona, Cam Davis returning from injury and true freshman Adam Mohammed projecting as an immediate contributor. Ngata and Sam Adams could also be in position to contribute, if healthy. Coach Jedd Fisch’s pro-style passing offense might feature the quarterback, but don’t be surprised if the Huskies find ways to lean on a talented group of tailbacks, too.

The defense will be multiple

I plan to write more about new coordinator Steve Belichick and UW’s defense next week. It’s best described as a base 4-2-5, but based on what we saw during training camp, expect to see plenty of different looks and a deep participation list, particularly up front. I have a feeling the Huskies will play several different edge rushers, especially, and I’m curious to see how many different interior players see time together. Plenty else remains uncertain — how often will a true freshman like Khmori House get on the field? In what ways will Voi Tunuufi and Deshawn Lynch be used? — but at the very least, you should expect some variety.

Denzel Boston and Jeremiah Hunter should see a lot of targets

Arizona’s top two receivers, Tetairoa McMillan and Jacob Cowing, combined for 251 targets last season, per Pro Football Focus, just to give an idea of how often the top wideouts might see the ball in a Fisch offense. And to be sure, quarterback Will Rogers found Boston and Hunter quite a bit this spring and camp, on both quick throws and deep routes. They both have good size. Hunter brings experience, with 2,084 receiving yards at California the past three seasons. Boston has seven career catches, but seems to possess star potential. Sixth-year senior Giles Jackson also brings experience and steady hands to what should be a pretty formidable starting trio.

Three things we don’t know

What will the offensive line look like against Big Ten competition?

I suppose we don’t know how it will look against any opposing defense, considering UW’s projected starting five have never taken a snap together. But the real test will come when this line has to battle the likes of Michigan’s Mason Graham or Penn State’s Abdul Carter. Put it this way: if most Huskies fans at present would be fine with a 7-5 final record, they would surely bump that expectation a win or two higher if assured the O-line would jell quickly. Assuming UW sticks with the same starting five we saw throughout training camp — LT Soane Faasolo, LG Gaard Memmelaar, C D’Angalo Titialii, RG Enokk Vimahi and RT Drew Azzopardi — the Huskies will be starting three transfers, a player who missed last season due to injury and a redshirt freshman who has not played a college snap. That would be five players who did not appear in a game for Washington last season. Amazing, isn’t it?

Landen Hatchett should be a factor here eventually. He’s been able to do some 11-on-11 work, mostly with the No. 2 offense, but maybe that changes as he gets healthier.

How will the Huskies deploy Demond Williams Jr.?

Had to chuckle at Fisch’s response to a question after Saturday’s mock game. Would he consider switching between Rogers and Williams in order to throw off the defense? “Now why would I answer that question?” the coach said with a laugh. “But it’s a good question.” I’ve written before that it’s difficult to envision Williams redshirting this season, even with Rogers the unquestioned starter, but that begs the question of how the coaching staff might use him. I don’t see Fisch yanking his starter from the game just to get reps for the backup, but the Huskies do have a chance against Weber State (and maybe Eastern Michigan) to build enough of a lead to give Williams some snaps. Beyond that, would they consider a “Demond package” to give him a series every now and then?

Who starts at cornerback?

Ephesians Prysock is a pretty safe bet for one job, but who joins him on the other side — returning starter Elijah Jackson, or feisty senior Thaddeus Dixon? For what it’s worth, Jackson didn’t participate in the mock game, though Fisch said he was just resting and should be good for the season. Regardless, it was a close competition through spring and camp. The better question, beyond the starting lineup, might be how often cornerbacks coach John Richardson decides to rotate personnel. That goes for safeties coach Vinnie Sunseri, too. I’ll assume Kam Fabiculanan and Cam Broussard get the starting nod at safety, with Jordan Shaw at nickel. But it’s hard to imagine someone like fifth-year junior Makell Esteen won’t see some time at safety. Ditto for Oklahoma transfer Justin Harrington, who can play multiple positions. Freshman Peyton Waters could be on the depth chart, too. Between Dixon/Jackson and all of UW’s viable safeties, I wonder how many guys might get snaps in Week 1.

