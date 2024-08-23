Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Scott Servais releases statement through Mariners after dismissal

Aug 22, 2024, 6:33 PM | Updated: 7:06 pm

Manager Scott Servais of the Seattle Mariners prior to a game in Kansas City on June 9, 2024. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

SeattleSports.com Staff's Profile Picture

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


Staff report

Scott Servais released a statement on Thursday evening through the Seattle Mariners, hours after it was announced that he had been relieved of his duties as manager with just over a month left in his ninth season.

Mariners let manager Scott Servais go, hire Dan Wilson

Here is the full statement:

I have devoted my entire life to baseball, from playing little league games in Coon Valley, Wisconsin, to leading the Seattle Mariners for nearly a decade. It has been one of the greatest honors of my career, and my family and I are grateful for the shared experiences along the way.

To the tremendous people whom I have had the privilege to work alongside every day – players, coaching staff, support staff, ballpark employees, media, and all who had a hand in this journey – thank you. Together, we ended a 21-year postseason drought and just days ago, held first place in a fiercely competitive division.

To the players, you’ve been the core of this journey. The energy and competitiveness on the field matched the camaraderie and bond we shared in the locker room. Nothing has been more rewarding than watching you grow and bring your all to the game. I know that this team has a bright future ahead.

To the Mariners’ ownership, I appreciate the opportunity to lead our team for the last nine seasons and bring a winning culture back to the Pacific Northwest.

To the fans, you are the soul of this organization. Your support has driven us to push harder, fight longer, and never back down. The return of postseason baseball to Seattle was a moment we shared together, and I am confident that your commitment to this team will continue to push them forward.

To the city of Seattle, you embraced my family and me and we are forever grateful for your support. As this chapter closes, I leave with pride in what we’ve accomplished together and excitement for what the future holds.

Thank you, Seattle.

Scott Servais

More: Looking at Scott Servais’ legacy with Seattle Mariners

