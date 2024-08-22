Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Professor Pete? Former Seahawks coach Carroll to teach class at USC

Aug 22, 2024, 9:29 AM | Updated: 10:56 am

Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll...

Former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks at a press conference on Jan. 10, 2024. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY GREG BEACHAM


The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pete Carroll is heading back to the University of Southern California — as a teacher.

Is Seahawks’ defense built up front or in secondary?

The university confirmed Wednesday that the championship-winning football coach has returned in some role.

“We are excited to welcome Pete Carroll home to USC in a new capacity in which he can, as a legendary coach and leader, share his knowledge and experience with our students,” the school said in a statement. “We are working on the details and hope to share more specifics later.”

The 72-year-old Carroll coached USC through the Trojans’ best stretch of the past half-century from 2001-09. Carroll’s teams went 97-19 and won two national championships while reestablishing USC as a national power.

He left USC in late 2009 for the Seattle Seahawks, coaching them to a 137-89 record over the past 14 seasons with two Super Bowl appearances and the franchise’s only NFL championship. Carroll is one of only three head coaches to win both a Super Bowl and a college football national title.

Carroll was dismissed by the Seahawks in January despite finishing with a winning record in 11 of his last 12 seasons.

USC hasn’t recaptured its powerhouse form in the 15 seasons since Carroll’s departure, employing six head coaches and struggling to win consistently despite rosters frequently stacked with NFL-level talent. The Trojans have won only one conference title and appeared in three major bowls since Carroll’s departure.

Current coach Lincoln Riley is coming off a disappointing 2023 season in which the Trojans went 8-5 despite the presence of Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick by the Chicago Bears.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Analyst: How Seahawks are using JSN differently in Grubb’s scheme
Bump: Underrated aspect that could help two Seahawks WRs make team
Will rookie defender play an important role for Seahawks?
How Seahawks are giving reasons to be confident in defense
Brock & Salk’s biggest Seattle Seahawks takeaways from second preseason game

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks trade Michael Barrett...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks trade veteran CB for rookie who’s played for Macdonald

A Seattle Seahawks trade sends out a veteran at cornerback and brings in a rookie linebacker who has played under coach Mike Macdonald at Michigan.

32 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks Ryan Grubb...

Zac Hereth

What Seahawks OC Grubb’s offense is doing more than others

Former NFL QB Brock Huard and ex-UW Huskies coach Chris Petersen weigh in on the pre-snap motion used by Seattle Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Boye Mafe Uchenna Nwosu Arizona Cardinals 2023 celebrate stop...

Cameron Van Til

Is Seahawks’ defense built up front or in secondary?

Brock Huard and Mike Salk discuss whether the Seattle Seahawks have a "back-to-front defense," as one NFL analyst described.

21 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Week 1 opponent choses starting QB...

Jake Shapiro, DenverSports.com

Seahawks’ Week 1 opponent has chosen its starting QB

Rookie Bo Nix has been named the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos. He faces the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.

23 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Dareke Young Jan. 8, 2023 Los Angeles Rams...

Cameron Van Til

Bump: Underrated aspect that could help two Seahawks WRs make team

Michael Bumpus details an underrated aspect that could help Seattle Seahawks receivers Laviska Shenault Jr. and Dareke Young make the team.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba game-winner Philadelphia Eagles 2023...

Cameron Van Til

Analyst: How Seahawks are using JSN differently in Grubb’s scheme

From watching their joint practices, NFL analyst Charles Davis noticed a change in how the Seattle Seahawks are using WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

2 days ago

Professor Pete? Former Seahawks coach Carroll to teach class at USC