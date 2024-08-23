Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

CONTESTS & EVENTS

Win Tickets to see Slipknot at the White River Amphitheatre!

Aug 23, 2024, 9:01 AM

...

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Slipknot live at the White River Amphitheatre on September 7, 2024! Tickets are on sale now and you can find them here.

Enter below starting Monday, August 26 through Sunday, September 1, 2024.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Tickets will be sent digitally, and winners must provide a valid email address and have access to a smart phone.

 

Contests & Events

...

No Author

Win 4 Tickets to the Ellensburg Rodeo on Sunday, September 1st!

It's that time of year again, the Ellensburg Rodeo is back! Seattle Sports has your chance to win 4 tickets to the Ellensburg Rodeo Sunday, September 1st "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" performance.

4 days ago

...

No Author

Calling All MMA Fans: Win Tickets to Watch Live MMA with Bob Stelton!

Seattle Sports has your chance to win two tickets to Live MMA presented by Excitefight, Saturday, August 31st, 2024 at the Muckleshoot Events Center! 

8 days ago

...

No Author

Win Tickets to see the Doobie Brothers at the White River Amphitheater!

Seattle Sports and KIRO Newsradio are giving you a chance to win two tickets to see the Doobie Brothers live at the White River Amphitheatre on September 6th, 2024!

8 days ago

...

No Author

Edgar’s Cantina Broadcasts from T-Mobile Park

You can find Seattle Sports “Wyman and Bob” show live at T-Mobile Park every Friday when the Mariners play at home!

14 days ago

...

No Author

Mariners and Museum of Pop Culture team up for Power of Pop Culture Night on August 27th!

The Mariners have teamed up with MoPOP (Museum of Pop Culture) for Power of Pop Culture Night on Tuesday, August 27th!

14 days ago

...

No Author

Gamedays at Hatback Bar & Grille!

If you're a fan of Seattle Sports, make Hatback Bar & Grille part of your Mariners gameday experience!

14 days ago

Win Tickets to see Slipknot at the White River Amphitheatre!