A new era kicks off for the UW Huskies football program next weekend.

Caple: A look at UW Huskies’ most complete offensive position group

The Huskies are set to host Weber State in their first game under new head coach Jedd Fisch as they open their debut season as a member of the Big Ten.

Fisch came to UW after three seasons leading former Pac-12 rival Arizona, and he’s hoping to keep alive a strong tradition on Montlake that’s been revitalized over the past decade between successful runs by Chris Petersen and later Kalen DeBoer.

Petersen, who brought the Huskies back to national prominence after replacing Steve Sarkisian following the 2013 season, has been particularly impressed by an aspect UW’s new leader brings to the table. He shared what that is when he joined Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Wednesday.

“The one thing about Jedd Fisch that just always grab my attention is I think that guy – he does a lot of things really well – but he is a recruiter,” Petersen said.

Petersen pointed to Fisch’s first season at Arizona as a prime example of what he’s capable of on the recruiting trail. The Wildcats went 1-11, but somehow pulled out a recruiting class ranked 25th country by 247sports.com. That group included five four-star recruits, future starting quarterback Noah Fifita and standout running back Jonah Coleman, who followed Fisch to UW this past offseason.

“I’m like, ‘Wait a minute. How are they getting these guys over there?'” Petersen said. “So that kind of had my attention.”

Fisch’s ability as a recruiter shined again when he joined the Huskies. After the graduation of many talented players plus DeBoer’s departure leading to a mass exodus transfers late in the recruiting cycle, Fisch somehow pieced together a recruiting class ranked 30th in the country.

“I think everybody knows how difficult that was getting the job as late as he did when Kalen stepped away,” Petersen said. “The players can all transfer but the transfer-portal window is basically closed at that time. That was a huge disadvantage.”

Fisch’s first full recruiting class on Montlake is already shaping up to be a good one. The Huskies are currently ranked 19th and have commitments from the top two in-state players – Bethel linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale and Auburn Riverside athlete Jonathan Epperson. Overall, Fisch has commitments from five of the state’s top 10 recruits.

Listen to the full conversation with former UW Huskies coach Chris Petersen at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6-10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on UW Huskies football

• Caple: 5 UW Huskies additions primed to contribute this season

• Caple: 11 things to know about Thursday’s UW Huskies practice

• What role does Bill Belichick have with UW? He told Pat McAfee

• Preseason AP Top 25 Poll: Where are UW Huskies after CFP run?

• UW Huskies Camp Day 7: Not Jedd Fisch’s favorite practice

Follow @ZacHereth