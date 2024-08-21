One of the Seattle Seahawks’ most competitive position battles right now is at wide receiver, where a slew of players are competing for the final roster spots behind DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo.

The two receivers who seem best-positioned to earn those final spots are Laviska Shenault Jr. and Dareke Young.

Shenault, who signed with Seattle in free agency this spring, looks like a near-lock after strong performances in the first two preseason games. The fifth-year pro has showcased his versatile skill set with five catches for 58 yards, two carries for 10 yards, a 44-yard kickoff return and a key block on teammate Dee Williams’ 41-yard kickoff return.

Young, a 2022 seventh-round pick, remains more on the bubble. He has four catches for 49 yards this preseason and also has valuable regular-season experience on special teams the past two years.

In addition to their receiving and special teams abilities, both Shenault and Young possess another skill that could be valuable in them making the 53-man roster, according to former NFL receiver Michael Bumpus.

Bumpus pointed to a particular play from the Seahawks’ preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. With Shenault and Young lined up on the left side of the formation, both receivers made key blocks that allowed running back Kenny McIntosh to take a toss to the outside for a 6-yard gain.

“Shenault lights up that defensive end, Dareke Young gets to the second level to that linebacker and then (left tackle) Stone Forsythe wraps around and gets the corner right there,” Bumps said during Monday’s edition of Four Down Territory on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy. “So now Kenny McIntosh is one-on-one with a safety.

“This is why Reke and Shenault are gonna make this team, because not only are they good in special teams, they are physical blockers.”

The 6-foot-1, 224-pound Shenault played sparingly on offense for the Carolina Panthers last season, but excelled in run-blocking during his limited opportunities. According to Pro Football Focus, he posted an stellar 87.5 run-blocking grade last season over a small sample size of 12 run-blocking snaps.

Young, meanwhile, earned praise for his blocking from Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald after Seattle’s first preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Just really pleased with how Dareke blocked,” Macdonald told reporters last Monday. “And he made some great plays down the field as well, but I was more fired up about the blocking at the point of attack, frankly. … He’s like the silent assassin. He does the right thing all the time. He’s tough as nails.”

