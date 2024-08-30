Every day between now and the Sept. 8 season opener, we at Seattle Sports are previewing each of the Seattle Seahawks’ 11 position groups. Today, we take a look at wide receiver.

Roster breakdown

• Projected starters: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

• Projected backups: Jake Bobo, Laviska Shenault Jr., Dareke Young

• Who’s out: There weren’t any significant departures, as the top four receivers on the depth chart remain unchanged in DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo.

• Who’s in: Laviska Shenault Jr. signed a one-year deal with Seattle in free agency.

2024 outlook

DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba have the potential to form one of the best receiving trios in the NFL. Metcalf remains one of the league’s most talented wideouts, Lockett has a nearly decade-long track record of production and Smith-Njigba looks poised for a breakout second season.

The big intrigue is how the trio could potentially benefit from new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb’s scheme, which has already drawn rave reviews from Seahawks players this offseason. Grubb also had an elite trio of receivers the past two seasons at UW, where he oversaw a high-flying attack that was one of the best offenses in college football. If Grubb’s system translates to the NFL, Seattle’s top three wideouts could be in store for big seasons.

In particular, it will be interesting to see if Grubb’s offense can unlock more from Smith-Njigba, who is coming off an up-and-down rookie campaign. If so, Smith-Njigba has the talent to potentially surpass Lockett as Seattle’s No. 2 receiver. Another question to monitor: Can Grubb’s system help Metcalf reach another gear? Metcalf has had an impressive first five seasons in the league, but there are times when he seemingly disappears and goes long stretches without a target. If Grubb can utilize Metcalf’s elite talent more consistently than his predecessors, the Seahawks’ offense could really take off.

Seattle also has good depth behind its top three wideouts. Jake Bobo is a capable red-zone threat, while Laviska Shenault Jr. brings a unique level of versatility with his ability as a receiver, runner and kick returner. This very well might be the best position group on the team.

DK Metcalf | 6-4, 235 | Age: 26 | 6th year

2023 stats: 66 catches, 1,114 yards, 8 TDs (16 games)

Metcalf has had a highly productive start to his career, reaching the 900-yard receiving mark in all five seasons and 1,000 yards three times — including a career-high 1,303 yards in 2020. He also has 43 career touchdown catches, which is tied for fourth in the NFL since he entered the league as a second-round pick in 2019. However, that 2020 season was the only time he has finished in the top 10 in receiving yardage. After ranking seventh in receiving yards that year, he was 27th in 2021, 16th in 2022 and 18th in 2023. It will be interesting to see if Grubb can unlock more consistent dominance from the 6-foot-4, 235-pound Metcalf, whose rare combination of size and speed give him the potential to be a truly elite receiver.

Tyler Lockett | 5-10, 182 | Age: 31 | 10th year

2023 stats: 79 catches, 894 yards, 5 TDs (17 games)

After four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, Lockett played through a nagging hamstring injury last year and fell below the 900-yard mark for the first time since 2017. He also had his fewest TD catches since 2017, ending a streak of five consecutive seasons with at least eight TDs. But despite the statistical decline in those two areas, he still led the team with 79 receptions. The 31-year-old veteran is likely past his prime athletically, but given that his success has always centered on pristine route-running and overall savviness, he appears plenty capable of remaining a highly effective part of Seattle’s passing attack.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba | 6-0, 197 | Age: 22 | 2nd year

2023 stats: 63 catches, 628 yards, 4 TDs (17 games)

Smith-Njigba hauled in two game-winning TD passes as a rookie last year, but didn’t quite match the overall production many expected, topping the 50-yard receiving mark just five times. That could very well change this fall. After a strong offseason and training camp, the former No. 20 overall pick is a prime candidate for a breakout season in Grubb’s new scheme. If so, it wouldn’t be the first time Smith-Njigba has taken a second-year leap. At Ohio State, he exploded onto the scene as a sophomore and finished third in the FBS with 1,606 receiving yards – capped by a record-setting 347-yard performance in the Rose Bowl. It’s that type of talent and potential that makes JSN possibly the most intriguing player on the Seahawks this season.

Jake Bobo | 6-4, 207 | Age: 26 | 2nd year

2023 stats: 19 catches, 196 yards, 2 TDs (17 games)

JAKE BOBO HAS JUST MADE THE MOST INSANE TOUCHDOWN CATCH YOU’LL SEE TODAY! 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/lZaGVNieAE — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 22, 2023

Bobo was the biggest surprise on the Seahawks last year, earning a roster spot and filling the No. 4 receiver role as an undrafted rookie out of UCLA. The 6-foot-4 wideout hauled in a pair of TD receptions, including a highlight-reel one-handed grab in the corner of the end zone. He also provided significant value as a blocker, posting the second-best Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade among all wide receivers and serving as a key special teams contributor. Bobo had another strong training camp this year, highlighted by a spectacular diving TD catch that went viral.

Laviska Shenault Jr. | 6-1, 224 | Age: 25 | 5th year

2023 stats (with Carolina): 10 catches, 60 yards, 0 TDs; 12 carries, 55 yards, 0 TDs (8 games)

Shenault, a 2020 second-round pick by Jacksonville, reached the 600-yard receiving mark in each of his first two seasons with the Jaguars. But after being traded to Carolina, his production dipped. He totaled 272 yards receiving in 2022 and then just 60 yards last year while missing half the season with injuries. Shenault looks to revive his career in Seattle, where his Swiss Army knife skill set earned him a roster spot after a strong preseason campaign. He is slated to be one of the team’s two primary kick returners and showed potential during the preseason as a change-of-pace weapon on jet sweeps and bubble screens. He also has logged more than 60 career snaps in the backfield, adding another level to his versatility.

Dareke Young | 6-2, 224 | Age: 25 | 3rd year

2023 stats: 0 catches, 0 yards, 0 TDs; 7 tackles (6 games)

Young, a 2022 seventh-round pick, has primarily been a special teams contributor the past two seasons, consistently playing on the kick return, kick coverage, punt return and punt coverage teams. He caught two passes as a rookie, but didn’t have a target last year while being limited to six games with a groin injury. He has some unique versatility on offense, having lined up at fullback for nine snaps during his rookie season.

