The first-ever draft choice by the Seattle Kraken is staying in the Pacific Northwest long term.

The Kraken and centerman Matty Beniers have agreed on a seven-year contract extension worth $49.98 million, the team announced Tuesday. The 21 year old’s new deal carries an average annual value of $7.14 million.

“Matty has been a core part of our team since making his NHL debut, not only on the ice but in his commitment to our community and our fans,” general manager Ron Francis said in a press release. “Signing Matty to a new contract was a top priority for our offseason, and we are excited to have it done.

“We’re looking forward to seeing Matty take the next steps as a player and watching him contribute to many more memorable moments for our franchise.”

The Kraken selected Beniers with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, and he made his debut late in the 2021-22 season at just 20 years old.

The Michigan product lived up to his draft status with a stellar showing during his first full season in 2022-23, helping Seattle reach its first-ever Stanley Cup Playoffs while leading all first-year players 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) over 80 games. Beniers earned the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie and was a member of the league’s All-Rookie Team. He added three goals in four assists in 14 playoff games.

Beniers’ numbers tapered off during his sophomore campaign with just 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) over 77 games last season.

However, Francis made it clear the franchise was still fully behind Beniers after the 2021 first-rounder and the team took a step back in 2023-24.

“I have no concerns about Matty’s game long term,” Francis said at a postseason media conference in April. “He’ll be a big part of this organization for a lot of years moving forward.”

