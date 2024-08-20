Close
SEATTLE STORM

Storm reunite with Olympic star Gabby Williams

Aug 20, 2024, 11:52 AM | Updated: 2:02 pm

Seattle Storm Gabby Williams...

Gabby Williams of France controls the ball during the women's gold medal game at the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Elsa/Getty Images)

(Elsa/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Storm have signed free agent and 2024 Paris Olympics silver medalist Gabby Williams to a rest-of-season contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Seattle Storm’ standout Ogwumike scores 14 points in All-Star Game win

Williams, 27, led France to the Olympic final, where it nearly upset the U.S. in a 67-66 thriller. She scored a team-high 19 points in the gold-medal game, was named the tournament’s top defensive player and selected as one of five members of the all-tournament first team.

“We’re thrilled to have Gabby back with the Storm,” head coach Noelle Quinn said in a press release. “Gabby is a dynamic player who brings tremendous versatility. She’s a two-way player that can guard multiple positions and has a strong offensive game; given her familiarity with our system, we know she can have an immediate impact. Gabby’s Olympic performance showcased her world-class talent, and we’re excited to have her join us as we push for the playoffs.”

The deal marks Williams’ third tenure with the Storm.

Seattle acquired the 5-foot-11 forward from the Los Angeles Sparks in 2022 in a deal for Katie Lou Samuelson. The UConn product and former No. 4 overall WNBA Draft pick had a breakout season in her first year with the Storm, averaging 7.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 blocks while finishing as the runner-up for WNBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Williams re-signed with the Storm late last season after missing the first half with an injury. She posted a career-best 8.4 points, 3.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game but played in just 10 contests.

She hasn’t appeared in a WNBA game this season.

“I’m so excited to be joining the Storm for the rest of the season,” Williams said. “I feel more than ready to finally return to Seattle. I’ve missed the organization, my teammates and the fans so much. I absolutely can’t wait to come back and finish the season strong.”

The Storm (17-10) are currently fifth in the WNBA standings.

