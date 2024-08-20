Linebacker Tyrice Knight was a bit of mystery when the Seattle Seahawks selected him in the fourth round of the NFL Draft in April.

The 23-year-old wasn’t a well-known name due to playing his college ball at mid-major UTEP in Conference USA, and many draft experts felt the Seahawks reached by taking Knight as high as they did.

But the rookie has put together a solid showing through two preseason games in Seattle.

He registered four tackles and earned the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade at 89.9 in the opener against the Chargers. Then, he led the team with eight tackles, including one for a loss, this past weekend against the Titans.

“I told you he makes tackles. You didn’t want to believe me,” head coach Mike Macdonald said with a smile after the matchup with Tennessee. “But very pleased with the tackles.”

However, the first-year head coach acknowledged his first-year linebacker still has room to grow.

“Time to step it to the next level communication-wise, blitz, coverage, play recognition,” Macdonald said of Knight. “It’s almost like, ‘Hey, man, you’re not a rookie anymore.’ You got to grow up fast. You got to be ready to go if your number is called.”

Former NFL linebacker and current Seahawks Radio Network broadcaster Dave Wyman has liked what he’s seen out of Knight thus far. He explained why Monday during Wyman and Bob.

What stands out about Tyrice Knight

Knight’s ability to be around the football and make tackles was evident during his days at UTEP, where he led FBS with 84 solo tackles as a senior. But there was questions as to whether or not that ability would translate after the massive jump from a mid-major conference to the NFL.

Wyman believes Knight has shown why he has a knack for being in on so many tackles.

“You look at what Knight has done, the thing that stands out to me first and foremost is that he has a really good ability to find the ball. Even when there’s motion and misdirection and pulling guards, he seems to be in the right spot,” Wyman said. “And we saw he’s had some pretty big hits, too.”

After leading the team in tackles against the Titans, Knight shared a bit about what he felt like he could improve on.

“I’d say just diagnosing the plays better, just expanding my vision, stop trying to see too much and focus on my keys ahead,” he said. “So I’d just say, honestly, just reading all the plays better.”

That comment showed something to Wyman.

“It’s kind of funny because he said the thing he needs to work on is the thing I said I thought he does the best,” Wyman said. “So that indicates that he’s probably a perfectionist, because he’s done a pretty good job with that.”

A shot for early playing time

A strong showing by the Lakeland, Fla., native, could be a particularly good sign for a Seattle linebacker corps that hasn’t seen projected starters get much action throughout training camp and the preseason. Tyrel Dodson was limited during offseason programs and started training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with an undisclosed injury. Jerome Baker had wrist surgery in the offseason and has recently been dealing with a hamstring issue that has kept him out of action.

Baker’s status will be a particularly interesting one to watch after Macdonald didn’t give a timetable for the linebacker in a recent interview, but said ‘the plan is to have him ready for Week 1.”

If he’s not ready to go in the season opener, Knight may indeed need to “grow up fast.”

“You look at your two inside linebackers and they’re really two guys that we haven’t really seen,” Wyman said. “We saw Tyrel Dodson a little bit in Nashville (during joint practices with the Titans), but we haven’t seen Jerome Baker at all.”

