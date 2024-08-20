Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners shut out by Dodgers 3-0 as Gavin Stone strikes out 10

Aug 19, 2024, 9:35 PM | Updated: 9:57 pm

Gavin Stone of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 19, 2024. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

BY BETH HARRIS


The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gavin Stone struck out a career-high 10 over seven innings, Gavin Lux and Max Muncy homered in the seventh, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners 3-0 on Monday night.

Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Seattle Mariners 0: Box score | Standings

The Dodgers have won seven in a row overall and eight straight at home against the Mariners since 2015.

Stone (11-5), a 25-year-old right-hander, recorded eight strikeouts through four innings. He allowed singles to Julio Rodriguez and former Dodger Justin Turner, who returned to Dodger Stadium for the first time since his memorable nine-year run with the team ended in 2022.

Evan Phillips retired the side in the ninth to earn his 16th save.

Lux homered off Bryan Woo (5-2) with one out in the seventh. The 24-year-old right-hander left one batter later after hitting Will Smith.

Muncy followed with a two-run shot off former Dodger Yimi Garcia for his first homer since May 7. The third baseman came off the injured list on Monday after being out since May 17 with an oblique strain.

Woo gave up two runs and two hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked two.

The Dodgers had been limited to an opposite-field single by Shohei Ohtani in the first before their big rally in the seventh. With two outs, they loaded the bases on Tommy Edman’s first single as a Dodger and back-to-back walks to Ohtani and Mookie Betts. Freddie Freeman lined to second to end the inning.

Freeman played with a hairline fracture on his right middle finger. He deftly caught a liner by Josh Rojas and stepped on first to double Turner off and end the fifth.

Freeman robbed Cal Raleigh of a hit in the sixth, leaping fully extended to grab a liner that ended the inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Activated INF-OF Edman (offseason wrist surgery) and INF Muncy (right oblique strain) from the IL. … Placed C Austin Barnes (left big toe fracture) on the IL. … Transferred RHP River Ryan (right elbow UCL strain) to the 60-day IL.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Bryce Miller (9-7, 3.29 ERA) is coming off a gem against Detroit in which he allowed two hits over seven scoreless innings and struck out nine.

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (1-4, 5.68 ERA) makes his second start since coming off the IL. He needs to improve after giving up four runs and three hits over 3 1/3 innings against Milwaukee.

