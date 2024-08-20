Close
WSU Cougars name starting QB for 2024 season

Aug 19, 2024, 7:28 PM

WSU Cougars football Jake Dickert coach...

WSU Cougars football coach Jake Dickert looks on while his team warms up in 2022. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

The WSU Cougars have decided on their starting quarterback for the 2024 season.

John Mateer will call the signals for the Cougs, head coach Jake Dickert announced Monday evening.

Season of change: Ranking college football’s top 25 changes for 2024

A redshirt sophomore from Little Elm, Texas, Mateer takes over the QB duties after backing up Cam Ward the past two seasons.

Ward initially planned to enter the NFL Draft after last season, but instead transferred to Miami in January.

The 6-foot-1, 219-pound Mateer came off the bench to play in all 12 games for Washington State in 2023. He finished the season with 13 completions on 17 attempts for 235 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He additionally had 20 carries for 61 yards with three touchdowns on the ground.

Mateer also threw for 32 yards and a touchdown for the Cougs in 2022.

The Wazzu QB competition in training camp was down to Mateer and senior Zevi Eckhaus, a transfer from Bryant University in Rhode Island.

The WSU Cougars open the season at noon on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Martin Stadium in Pullman against Portland State. The 2024 season will mark the first for the Cougs since 10 of the 12 members of the Pac-12 left for other league, leaving only WSU and Oregon State in the conference.

WSU and Oregon State have an agreement to play Mountain West Conference opponents this season, but will compete for the MWC championship.

WSU football radio broadcasts will air on the Seattle Sports app and KTTH 770 AM in the Seattle area. Select games will also air on Seattle Sports 710 AM.

