The Seattle Mariners snapped a five-game losing streak on Sunday, but they’ve got a tough road this week as they look to climb closer to the AL West lead.

On Monday night, the M’s begin a three-game series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers, who lead the NL West with a 73-52 record. And the Dodgers are getting reinforcements, too.

Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reported Monday that the team is set to activate both infielder Max Muncy and utility player Tommy Edman from the injured list ahead of the Mariners series.

Muncy, a two-time All-Star who slugged 36 home runs last year, has been out since May with an oblique strain. Edman, meanwhile, hasn’t played yet this season due to wrist and ankle injuries. He was a trade deadline addition by the Dodgers from the St. Louis Cardinals, where Edman was a Gold Glove winner in 2021 as a second baseman.

While those returns will certainly help the Dodgers, there is a new injury concern for LA: perennial All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman, who leads the National League with a .391 on-base percentage, is day-to-day with a jammed right middle finger he suffered on Saturday. Freeman sat out the Dodgers’ 2-1 win Sunday over the Cardinals. Muncy would be the likely choice to fill in at first in Freeman’s absence.

The Dodgers have won seven of their last 10 games, but all three of those losses have come in their last five contests.

Homecoming

This series will be new the first trip back to Chavez Ravine for former Dodgers star Justin Turner since he left the team following the 2022 season. Turner, a first baseman/designated hitter who the Mariners picked up from Toronto before the MLB trade deadline last month, was a two-time All-Star, NLCS MVP and 2020 World Series champion in his nine seasons with the Dodgers. Turner, who was mainly a third baseman with the Dodgers, played against his old team in 2023 while the Red Sox and then earlier this year with the Blue Jays, but both of those series were road trips for the Dodgers.

Seattle Mariners injury report

• Right fielder Mitch Haniger missed Sunday’s Mariners win over the Pirates with a minor quad suffered while jumping in an attempt to catch a home run by Pittsburgh’s Rowdy Tellez on Saturday. He is day-to-day.

• Usual center fielder Julio Rodríguez continues to serve as Seattle’s designated hitter while he plays through a right high-ankle sprain. Victor Robles has played center for the Mariners since Rodríguez suffered the injury in mid-July.

• Shortstop J.P. Crawford remains on the 10-day injured list with a right hand/pinkie fracture. He suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch on July 22, and the initial projection was that he would miss four to six weeks. Monday is the four-week mark. Seattle has played Dylan Moore and rookie Leo Rivas at shortstop with Crawford out, while Robles has assumed his usual leadoff spot in the batting order.

• Relief pitcher Gregory Santos has been on the 15-day IL since Aug. 1 with right biceps inflammation.

Mariners-Dodgers at a glance

Pitching probables

• Monday (7:10 p.m.) – Bryan Woo (SEA) vs. Gavin Stone (LAD)

• Tuesday (7:10 p.m.) – Bryce Miller (SEA) vs. Walker Buehler (LAD)

• Wednesday (7:10 p.m.) – Logan Gilbert (SEA) vs. Jack Flaherty (LAD)

Mariners in the standings



• Record: 64-61 entering Monday

• AL West: Four games back of Houston (67-56) for first place

• Wild Card: 6 1/2 games back of Minnesota (70-54) for third wild card

Radio coverage

Catch every game of the Mariners’ series in Los Angeles on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app or streaming at SeattleSports.com. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday with the pregame show. Click here for details on how to stream Mariners Radio Network broadcasts from Seattle Sports.

