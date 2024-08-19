Very few starters got in on the action, but there was still plenty to learn from the Seattle Seahawks’ second preseason game, a 16-15 loss Saturday to the Tennessee Titans.

Are the Seattle Seahawks getting the ‘real’ Derick Hall now?

Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk gave their takeaways from the action on Monday:

Creativity showing for Seattle Seahawks

Former NFL quarterback Brock Huard had some gripes about Seattle’s past regime, namely a lack of creativity in play calling and scheme on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

“How many times over 15 years would you get frustrated with me texting you at halftime of games and be like, ‘Can they just do something? Can they just run a draw? Can I see an option? Can I see a sprint out? Can I see mixed tempo? Can I just see something where you are not letting the defense tee off on you?'” Huard asked co-host Mike Salk. “And then vice versa (on defense), the same thing. ‘Can I just see a corner blitz? Can I see something outside the box rather than just vanilla ice cream all the time?’”

From what Huard has seen so far, new head coach Mike Macdonald and his staff are showing some creativity the Seahawks were missing before.

“You’re not going to get those texts from me this year. You’re just not,” Huard said. “This is just two preseason games where you’re not putting everything out there, but you notice all the different mix of formations, you see all the different personnel groups…

“I know every week in the NFL gets harder and harder and harder, but I am liking the creativity I’m seeing on both sides of the ball.”

Shenault doing a bit of everything

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. didn’t wait long to add to his case for a spot on the Seahawks’ roster. On the opening kickoff, the fifth-year pro led the way for return man Dee Williams and leveled a Titans defender with a lead block to help spring a 41-yard return.

“He’s fast, obviously. He’s really physical, which I don’t think I realized. That block he threw on the opening kickoff was just tremendous,” Salk said. “He knocked the crap out of that guy.”

That sort of play particularly impressed Huard, who noted the effort that Shenault – a former second-round pick with high expectations coming out of Colorado – displayed in a game played largely by backups and players who wont be on rosters in just a couple short weeks.

“Instead of being like, ‘Oh, woe is me. I got to play pity party,’ he came out from the jump and had as good a block as you’re gonna ever see,” Huard said. “Freaking awesome.”

The shifty, 6-foot-1, 225-pound wideout also had three receptions for 27 yards and a five-yard rush on offense.

“He’s an interesting body type,” Salk said. “I know that during the game (former Seahawks fullback) Michael Robinson was making the Percy Harvin comp. Maybe there’s something to it in terms of sort of the instant offense, but he doesn’t look like Percy Harvin at all. He’s so stocky for a guy like that…

“I just think he’s fascinating weapon. He looks like a running back.”

Something to monitor

Seahawks kicked Jason Myers missed an extra point after the first touchdown, which marked the consecutive week he’s missed a PAT. Myers has been pretty reliable throughout his career and didn’t miss an extra point last season, so the misses might not mean much.

“He’s on the watch list. I’m not gonna say I’m concerned,” Salk said. “This isn’t like the Blair Walsh project when he showed up and … he missed 12 straight kicks in practice, and I was like, ‘Hey, I think we might have a problem here.’”

The ‘NASCAR crew’

A few of the younger players expected to be a part of the Seahawks’ rotation on the defensive front saw a good chunk of playing time in the first half, namely first-round defensive tackle Byron Murphy II and edge rushers Derick Hall, Boye Mafe and Darrell Taylor.

D Hall and Boye got him 😤 pic.twitter.com/52svfa5klh — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 17, 2024

The athleticism of that group reminds Huard of a fearsome pass rush the New York Giants had with their “NASCAR package” that included Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck and Osi Umenyiora.

“When you see Byron Murphy, Derick Hall, Darrell Taylor and Boye Mafe on the field together, we’re talking about a NASCAR crew,” Huard said. “Then, they line up in different spots, so pick your poison. … You’re making (the offense) think. (The defenders are) moving around, they’re mixing their targets (and) they are fast.”

