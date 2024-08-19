Win 4 Tickets to the Ellensburg Rodeo on Sunday, September 1st!

Yeeeee Haw! It’s that time of year again, the Ellensburg Rodeo is back! Seattle Sports has your chance to win 4 tickets to the Ellensburg Rodeo Sunday, September 1st “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” performance. Tickets include same day fair admission – so come early and enjoy both the Ellensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair!

Enter below for your chance to win 4 tickets, Tuesday August 20th through Sunday August 25th.

The Rodeo has events all Labor day weekend, and you can get your tickets here: