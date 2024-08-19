The Seattle Mariners are getting a chance to take part in one the most exciting MLB traditions.

Seattle Mariners Breakdown: Where things stand after brutal week

The Mariners will face the New York Mets in next year’s MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa., the league announced Sunday.

Seattle and New York are set to play at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. The game will be televised as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast, which sets the Mariners up to play on Sunday Night Baseball in back-to-back seasons after going 20 years between their two most recent appearances.

This is the first time the Mariners will compete in the MLB Little League Classic, which started in 2017. The Mets will be making their second appearance.

Players from the Mariners and Mets will attend Little League World Series games earlier in the day, and Little Leaguers and their families will attend the MLB matchup.

The Detroit Tigers beat the New York Yankees 3-2 in 10 innings on a walk-off single by Parker Meadows on Sunday during this year’s edition of the event.

Other MLB teams that have competed in the event are the Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies (twice), Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Angels, Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals.

