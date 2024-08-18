Close
WSU

Ex-WSU Cougars QB Gardner Minshew wins starting role with Raiders

Aug 18, 2024, 3:17 PM | Updated: 3:22 pm

Former WSU Cougars QB Gardner Minshew...

Quarterback Gardner Minshew of the Las Vegas Raiders throws a pass during a 2024 preseason game. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

(Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY MARK ANDERSON


The Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Former WSU Cougars standout Gardner Minshew made a name for himself as a quarterback who can provide a spark off the bench. Now he will get the chance to start for the Raiders when they open their season next month.

Bump: Ex-WSU Cougars star has chance to be multi-year NFL starter

Las Vegas coach Antonio Pierce made the announcement Sunday. Minshew got the nod over Aidan O’Connell.

Pierce said Minshew’s experience and his handling of the offense gave him the edge.

“Certainly, some of what he showed in practice showed up in the games,” Pierce said. “A lot of stuff we can get better at. I don’t think anything here is a finished product, but based off of where we want to go in the first quarter of the season, we feel like Gardner gives us our best opportunity.”

The Raiders host their former Bay Area rival San Francisco 49ers on Friday in their final preseason game. They open their season Sept. 8 in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

Minshew, now in his sixth year, nearly led the Indianapolis Colts to the playoffs last season. He took over after rookie QB Anthony Richardson injured his shoulder four games into the season.

The 28-year-old Minshew went 7-6 as the starter, passing for 3,305 yards and 15 touchdowns with nine interceptions. With Richardson coming back for this season, Minshew moved on to Las Vegas, signing a two-year, $25 million contract.

Minshew was competing for the Raiders job with O’Connell, who took over in the middle of last season and went 5-4 down the stretch during his rookie year with Las Vegas.

Neither quarterback separated himself, which Pierce acknowledged after Saturday night’s 27-12 preseason loss to Dallas. Minshew completed 10 of 21 passes for 95 yards against the Cowboys and O’Connell was 14 of 20 for 96 yards with a touchdown and an interception that was returned for a TD.

Both played much better the week before at Minnesota, with O’Connell leading a 15-play, 83-yard drive that ended in a field goal and Minshew coming in to guide three series that resulted in 17 points.

Pierce had said he wanted to select a starter after the Raiders faced the Cowboys, and he followed through on Sunday. He said Minshew’s personality is infectious.

“Things of improvement — footwork in the pocket, staying on script,” Pierce said. “There is some magic about him when he does break the pocket and does his thing, but there are a lot of times, the first or second read is there, we’ve got to let it rip. He understands that, and more importantly, taking care of the football.”

Minshew may have the job for now, but that doesn’t mean he will keep it all season.

“I told them both just be ready,” Pierce said. “In the National Football League, you never know. Aidan is a young player that has tremendous upside and I think will be a starter at some point in this league, whether it’s this year or next year. But he will play in games. I think Gardner’s done a good job of being that older presence.”

