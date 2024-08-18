Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners snap five-game skid with 10-3 win vs Pirates

Aug 18, 2024, 1:49 PM | Updated: 2:30 pm

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez Cal Raleigh...

Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners is greeted at home plate by Julio Rodríguez after hitting a home run on Aug. 18, 2024. (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

(Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY WES CROSBY


The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — George Kirby worked six solid innings and the Seattle Mariners ended a five-game skid with a 10-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Seattle Mariners 10, Pittsburgh Pirates 3: Box Score

Kirby (9-9) pitched five shutout innings and allowed two runs and four hits, striking out five and walking two. The 26-year-old right-hander rebounded after surrendering 11 runs and 12 hits in 3 2/3 innings his last time out, a 15-1 loss at Detroit on Aug. 13.

“I just tried to put last week behind me, take a couple things. Learn from it,” Kirby said. “Today, I tried to pitch angry. … Everyone comes every day to hit, to pitch, whatever it is. We’re not trying to feel sorry for ourselves. You just have to be better. Today, we did that.”

The Mariners, who scored a total of nine runs in their previous five games, scored in four of the first five innings and went on to hand the Pirates their 13th loss in 16 games.

“Can’t say enough about our group, coming in today with a really good attitude,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “Kind of just a fresh start. ‘Let’s see what we can do, go after it.’ Having a lot of fun with where we’re at, which is hard to do. It’s really hard. But it’s a kid’s game. You have to try to keep it loose.”

Pittsburgh had lost 10 straight before taking the first two this series.

“We came in and won two of three against the best starting pitching in baseball,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “Today, obviously, wasn’t our day. But to come back from the road trip and win two of three, that was important to us. I was pleased with how we responded coming off the trip.”

Cal Raleigh put the Mariners ahead with a two-run, opposite-field homer in the first inning, driving his 27th homer of the season 367 feet over the Clemente Wall in right off Jake Woodford (0-5).

Victor Robles added two runs in the second with a double down the left-field line.

Josh Rojas led off a three-run fourth inning with a 408-foot home run to center. Leo Rivas scored when third baseman Jared Triolo tossed a possible double-play ball off the bat of Julio Rodríguez into right field. Robles scored on a sacrifice fly from Luke Raley.

Woodford went four innings, giving up seven runs on nine hits, before Ryder Ryan allowed a solo home run to Dominic Canzone with one out in the fifth.

Pittsburgh didn’t get to Kirby until the sixth. Joey Bart sent a fastball 430 feet to right-center for a two-run homer, cutting the Pirates’ deficit to 8-2 with his career-high 12th homer of the season.

“It was hard for me to reel it back in in the fifth and sixth,” Kirby said. “Got a little wild. Walks, home run. But yeah, I’m just happy. Quality start. Give the team a good chance to win.”

Rivas drove in the second of two seventh-inning runs for the Mariners with a two-out single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: RHP Jared Jones (right lat strain) will make at least one more rehab start with Triple-A Indianapolis, general manager Ben Cherington said during his weekly radio appearance. The 23-year-old rookie was 5-6 with a 3.56 ERA in 16 starts before going on the 15-day injured list on July 4.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Bryan Woo (5-1, 2.06) will take the mound Monday in Los Angeles, opposite Dodgers RHP Gavin Stone (10-5, 3.63).

Pirates: RHP Luis Ortiz (5-3, 3.41) will start at Texas on Monday. The Rangers have not announced a starter.

More on the Seattle Mariners

Julio frustrated but keeping belief amid Mariners’ struggles
Rapid progress of Bryce Miller isn’t normal, explains Gilbert
• Morosi: Starting to feel like Mariners’ season ‘slipping away’
• Mariners’ power-hitting prospect is climbing up the rankings
• Salk: Should J-Rod take a page out of Randy Arozarena’s book?

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 75° | Low 56°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners OF Randy Arozarena...

Zac Hereth

Mariners Breakdown: Where things stand after brutal week

After a 1-5 week, the Seattle Mariners are a season-worst four games out of first place in the American League West.

3 hours ago

Seattle Mariners OF Julio Rodriguez...

Shannon Drayer

Julio frustrated but keeping belief amid Mariners’ struggles

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez knows he and the offense have been letting down the team's stellar starting rotation.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Luis Castillo...

John Perrotto

Sliding Mariners fall 7-2 against Pirates, drop 5th straight

The Seattle Mariners' struggles continue as they drop a three-game series against the previously reeling Pittsburgh Pirates.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Pirates Cal Raleigh...

John Perrotto

Mariners lose 4th straight as Pirates win 5-3 to snap 10-game skid

Paul Skenes struck out six, and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a 10-game skid with a 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller Pete Woodworth...

Shannon Drayer

Rapid progress of Mariners’ Bryce Miller isn’t normal, explains Gilbert

"That's kind of next level," Logan Gilbert said of fellow Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller, who is enjoying a big second season.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Leo Rivas Detroit Tigers reaction 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Morosi: Starting to feel like Mariners’ season ‘slipping away’

"It's getting late early," MLB insider Jon Morosi said after a brutal series that dropped the Seattle Mariners further behind in the AL West.

2 days ago

Mariners snap five-game skid with 10-3 win vs Pirates