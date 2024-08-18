It was a brutal week for the Seattle Mariners.

Julio frustrated but keeping belief amid Seattle Mariners’ struggles

After sweeping the Mets in emphatic fashion last weekend, Seattle kicked off a nine-game road trip with what looked like two winnable series. But the M’s walked away with just one victory in six games.

Once again, the struggling offense was main the culprit, as Seattle scored three or fewer runs in all five losses.

During the five losses, the Mariners hit just .139, struck out 30.2% and mustered just nine total runs. They did matchup with AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal and NL Rookie of the Year frontrunner Paul Skeenes during two of those contests, but they also failed to get to Detroit during two bullpen games.

The bad week offensively was compounded by inconsistencies from the pitching staff. The Mariners never had a chance against Skubal due to George Kirby surrendering a career-worst 11 runs (some bad defense didn’t help). Then, the Mariners’ high-leverage arms blew late leads in back-to-back games after the starter went seven shutout innings, including Andrés Muñoz surrendering his first hit in 12 appearances – a game-winning, two-run home run with two outs in the eighth inning Thursday against scuffling Detroit shortstop Javier Báez.

The Mariners avoided the worst-case scenario on Sunday and showed some life as they left Pittsburgh with a victory behind three home runs and a turnaround outing from Kirby.

Seattle (64-61) currently has a 23.3% chance to make the playoffs, per FanGraphs.

One-run struggles

When the Mariners have been at their best over the past few seasons, they’ve been excellent in tight games. The bullpen has been reliable late and the offense seems to find away in high-leverage situations, but that hasn’t been the case of late.

They dropped two one-run games to Detroit this past week and are 4-11 in one-run contests since reaching a season-best 10-game lead in the AL West on June 18. Seattle was 17-7 in the same situations beforehand.

Standings watch

The Mariners entered the week tied for first place in the American League West, but now they’re sitting a season-worst four games back of the Astros. Houston took advantage of a soft schedule, swept the Rays and took two of three from the White Sox. The Astros have won 10 of their past 11 games, while the Mariners are 5-6 in their past 11. Third-place Texas is falling out the of picture fast at 12 games back following a 1-6 week.

Seattle sits 5 1/2 games behind the Royals for the third AL wild card spot, with the Red Sox also ahead at 3 1/2 back. Kansas City gained three games on Seattle with a 4-2 week, while Boston gained 2 1/2 with a 4-3 mark.

Houston and Boston start a three-game series Monday.

Who’s hot

• Bryan Woo: After turning in perhaps the best outing of his career with a personal-best seven shutout innings against the Phillies last weekend, Woo followed up with two quality starts, including another outing of seven shutout innings against the Pirates. However, the 24-year-old right-hander didn’t get a win in either outing to show for it. Over this past three starts, Woo has a 1.31 ERA with 19 strikeouts and just three runs and one walk allowed over 20 2/3 innings.

Up next

The Mariners embark on one of their toughest series of the season as they conclude their road trip with three games at the NL West-leading Dodgers, who own the second-best record in the NL at 73-52.

It’s hard to find much weakness in Los Angeles, which is in the top five in baseball in home runs, on-base percentage, OPS, WHIP and opponent’s batting average, as well as seventh in ERA.

The Dodgers are dealing with some notable injuries right now. Eight-time All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman is day-to-day with a jammed finger suffered on Sunday, and All-Star starter Tyler Glasnow went on the 15-day injured list on Friday. However, veteran infielders Max Muncy and Tommy Edman both could be activated off the IL on Monday. Edman, who was acquired from the Cardinals in a trade last month, has yet to play this season.

