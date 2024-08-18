What we learned from the Seahawks’ second preseason game

We’re all itching for the NFL’s regular season to get underway, but there are still position battles to be set and insight to be had for the Seattle Seahawks’ new coaching staff. I know a battle for third-string guard doesn’t sound exhilarating to fans (all love to the offensive linemen out there) but how about an observation that feels like yet another win from the Russell Wilson trade?

Instant observations from Seattle Seahawks’ preseason loss vs Titans

Now you’re interested. It leads off What We Learned in preseason Week 2:

A promising development on the defensive front

It always feels silly to say that if player-X has a great year then it’s good news for his position group. Because of course it is! But sometimes it’s those larger implications that make it worth mentioning, and that’s the case when it comes to Boye Mafe and Derick Hall.

It was all backups on defense this time around, with the exception of Mafe, who coaches presumably still see as a young player needing continued development. Mafe, though, already brings an encouraging resume into his third season; Last year he finished with 9.0 sacks and 16 quarterback hits after becoming a full-time starter.

It was a quieter year for Derick Hall, who played as a backup in his rookie season. But Hall has had an impressive preseason and that development was highlighted early Saturday. Hall’s work on the edge was solid early when he brought down Titans halfback Julius Chestnut for no gain on first down. It was even more apparent when he bulldozed through Tennesee’s line for a sack of Malik Willis and 10-yard loss on third-and-12.

D Hall and Boye got him 😤 pic.twitter.com/52svfa5klh — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 17, 2024

Mafe and fellow outside linebacker Darrell Taylor brought pressure on Willis to drive him out of the pocket and force an incomplete pass on third down to end the subsequent drive.

This impressive performance, and a solid camp, for these guys is important not just because Seattle is hoping they can take a massive step forward defensively, but because for years now Seattle has been short on luck when it comes to drafting or acquiring defensive linemen. Blame it on not having a shot at the high first round (L.J. Collier), freak accidents (Malik McDowell), trades (Frank Clark), free agency misses (Ziggy Ansah), or acquisitions that just didn’t quite work out (Jadeveon Clowney). Credit Clark and Jarran Reed for being the last Seahawks defenders to register double-digit sacks (2018) but the last pair of great defensive linemen for Seattle might’ve been… Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril? Over a decade ago.

That doesn’t mean Seattle hasn’t tried, and it doesn’t mean they haven’t found some success (Clark’s best season was arguably his final in Seattle). It’s also far from a knock on great defensive draft picks they’ve made elsewhere. But if Mafe and Hall – even Taylor – can be notable contributors in 2024, it’ll mark a pleasant shift for Seattle’s production from those draft choices.

Two of them being the product of that Russell Wilson trade doesn’t hurt, either.

Things are getting interesting at the bottom of the WR depth chart

There are few true battles in training camp, but the bottom of the depth chart for wide receivers is one of them.

Dee Eskridge gets the veteran advantage here, but he’s also been limited with his availability, thin on contributions, and is older than his counterparts. He can still bring speed as his greatest asset, which makes him an intriguing option under the league’s new kickoff format. But there’s competition there, too. There was quite a bit of early work on offense, not just special teams, for Laviska Shenault Jr., but Shenault did have some impressive lead blocking and a tackle on teams. Meanwhile Washington State product Easop Winston Jr. hauled in the game’s first touchdown: a 23-yard dime from Sam Howell.

Pay attention to who plays early and often from this group – including Dareke Young – in next week’s preseason finale.

More Seattle Seahawks coverage

• Hasselbeck: ‘There’s something special’ in Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald

• How Seahawks’ Riq Woolen separates himself from other big CBs

• Seattle Seahawks rookie Byron Murphy II already has insiders raving

• Seattle Seahawks get best of Titans’ injury-limited offense in joint practice

• Five Seahawks position battles to watch in second preseason game

Follow @stacyrost