A key play showed a difference in Seattle Seahawks’ new defense

In their second preseason game under new head coach Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks fell in a tightly contested 16-15 matchup with the Tennessee Titans on a field goal as time expired. There were plenty of positives for Seattle as it led most of the way, but there were also some negatives as it couldn’t hold the lead or build off last week’s stellar showing against the Chargers.

Here’s five instant observations from the game:

• Howell flashes potential: Quarterback Sam Howell turned in a stellar outing in his second preseason game with Seattle, showing some of his arm talent, ability to extend plays with his legs and leadership in game-management situations. Howell shined late in the first half by leading the Seahawks 45 yards to set up a field goal as time expired, completing three passes after taking over possession with 33 seconds left. He finished 11 of 14 for 153 yards and beautiful 23-yard touchdown pass to Easop Winston Jr. down the right sideline. He also had a nice throw through a tight window on a 33-yard strike to Cody White. The third-year QB did nearly lose a fumble on the second drive, but it was more a result of blown pass protection.

• McIntosh makes most of opportunity: Kenny McIntosh has been getting a push from undrafted rookie George Holani for a role in the Seahawks’ backfield behind Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, but the second-year running back is doing his best through two preseason games to hold him off. McIntosh showed his ability to find running lanes and make defenders miss on his way to 46 yards on eight carries and 17 yards on two receptions against the Titans. The Georgia product has averaged at least five yards per carry and led the team in rushing in both preseason contests.

• Up-and-down day for pass rush: Seattle’s edge rushers were solid early with Derick Hall, Boye Mafe and Darrell Taylor all getting pressure on Tennessee’s Malik Willis. Hall in particular stood out early on with a tackle at the line of scrimmage on a run play and third-down sack on the opening drive. But the rush faded late in the second quarter when Mason Rudolph came in at quarterback and led the Titans on a 10-play, 78-yard touchdown drive. The pass rush didn’t generate much pressure in the second half until Mike Morris came up with a third-down sack in the fourth quarter that forced Tennessee into a 59-yard field goal attempt, which Brayden Narveson made for a 13-12 Titans lead, and it couldn’t get the big sack it needed on the Titan’s final drive.

• Defense takes a step back: The Seahawks were dominant defensively in their preseason opener against the Chargers and looked like they were heading for a similar performance while holding the Titans to punts on their first three drives, but Tennessee started finding a rhythm in the passing game and scored on three of their next four possessions. Seattle also couldn’t find a way to buckle down and get the stop it needed on Tennessee’s game-winning field goal drive in the final minutes. After holding the Chargers under 200 yards last week, Seattle allowed 338, including 222 through the air, against the Titans.

• Shenault Jr. contributing in many ways: Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. continued to make a strong case for a spot on the roster with an all-around performance on offense and special teams. The Seahawks made an effort to get Shenault the ball early with a couple of short passes and a run, and he had an 18-yard grab to help set up Seattle’s first field goal. After returning a kickoff 44 yards last week, Shenault helped spring a 41-yard kickoff return with his blocking down the field and made a tackle on a kick return this week. He’s showing he can be a Swiss army knife for the team.

