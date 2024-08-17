Rome Odunze made plenty of highlight-reel grabs during his time with the UW Huskies, and he put those talents on display during spectacular play in his third preseason game with the Chicago Bears on Saturday.

Odunze was all over social media after he made a spectacular 45-yard grab in tight coverage down the sideline during the Bears’ 27-3 win over the Bengals.

The play started when Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, spun out of the pocket to his left and launched a well-placed deep ball down the left sideline to Odunze, who hauled in the pass on an over-the-shoulder grab with Bengals cornerback Josh Newton draped all over him.

The reception was Odunze’s first of the preseason and only on the day. He also had a 16-yard run.

The Bears drafted the UW product with the No. 9 overall pick in the draft, which tied a program record for wide receivers alongside Reggie Williams and John Ross. Odunze totaled 3.272 yards and 24 touchdowns on 214 receptions during his four-year career with the Huskies. As a senior in last season, he had 92 receptions for 1,640 yards and 13 TDs while helping UW reach the national title game. His 92 receptions were just two shy of Williams’ single-season program record.

Below is another angle of Odunze’s catch.

