Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

Watch: Rome Odunze’s first catch of preseason is one for the highlight reel

Aug 17, 2024, 4:48 PM

Former UW Huskies WR Rome Odunze...

Rome Odunze of the Chicago Bears. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

(Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

Rome Odunze made plenty of highlight-reel grabs during his time with the UW Huskies, and he put those talents on display during spectacular play in his third preseason game with the Chicago Bears on Saturday.

Watch: Former UW Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. makes highlight throw in preseason debut

Odunze was all over social media after he made a spectacular 45-yard grab in tight coverage down the sideline during the Bears’ 27-3 win over the Bengals.

The play started when Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, spun out of the pocket to his left and launched a well-placed deep ball down the left sideline to Odunze, who hauled in the pass on an over-the-shoulder grab with Bengals cornerback Josh Newton draped all over him.

The reception was Odunze’s first of the preseason and only on the day. He also had a 16-yard run.

The Bears drafted the UW product with the No. 9 overall pick in the draft, which tied a program record for wide receivers alongside Reggie Williams and John Ross. Odunze totaled 3.272 yards and 24 touchdowns on 214 receptions during his four-year career with the Huskies. As a senior in last season, he had 92 receptions for 1,640 yards and 13 TDs while helping UW reach the national title game. His 92 receptions were just two shy of Williams’ single-season program record.

Below is another angle of Odunze’s catch.

More on UW Huskies football

• Caple: 11 things to know about Thursday’s Huskies practice
• What role does Bill Belichick have with UW? He told Pat McAfee
• Preseason AP Top 25 Poll: Where are UW Huskies after CFP run?
• UW Camp Day 7: Not Jedd Fisch’s favorite practice
• How does UW’s QB situation look? Something has Huard’s attention
• UW Training Camp: 15 things to know after Day 4

UW Huskies

UW Huskies secondary coach John Richardson 2024 fall camp...

Christian Caple

Caple: 11 things to know about Thursday’s UW Huskies practice

With the season opener just over two weeks away, Christian Caple provides a report from Thursday's practice at UW Huskies fall camp.

2 days ago

College Football Playoff Michigan UW Huskies Harbaugh...

Ralph D. Russo

Why seeding for expanded College Football Playoff isn’t simple

The College Football Playoff expands from four to 12 teams this season, a massive change that will profoundly impact the sport. The system is also kind of quirky.

3 days ago

Big Ten Oregon Autzen Stadium general...

Eric Olson

Big Ten Check-In: Oregon out to challenge for title in debut season

The Big Ten championship race has gone through Ohio State and Michigan most years. It’s about to veer left, all the way to the West Coast.

4 days ago

UW Huskies Belichick Bill Steve...

Brent Stecker

What role does Bill Belichick have with UW Huskies? He told Pat McAfee

Legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick has been around UW Huskies practices during training camp. What does he do there? He filled ESPN's Pat McAfee Show in on Monday.

5 days ago

UW Huskies football Keleki Latu...

Christian Caple

Caple: 5 UW Huskies additions primed to contribute this season

UW Huskies insider Christian Caple of On Montlake details five newcomers who appear in line to have key roles this season.

5 days ago

UW Huskies college football poll...

Brent Stecker

Preseason AP Top 25 Poll: Where are UW Huskies after CFP run?

The preseason top 25 college football poll from the Associated Press was released Monday, and it's missing the UW Huskies eight months after they played for the national championship.

5 days ago

Watch: Rome Odunze’s first catch of preseason is one for the highlight reel