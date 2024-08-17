Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners lose 4th straight as Pirates win 5-3 to snap 10-game skid

Aug 16, 2024, 6:49 PM | Updated: 6:50 pm

Michael A. Taylor of the Pirates avoids a tag attempt by Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh. (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

BY JOHN PERROTTO


The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul Skenes struck out six and ended a four-start winless streak, and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a 10-game skid with a 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Pittsburgh Pirates 4, Seattle Mariners 1: Box score | Standings

Skenes (7-2), who was 0-2 in his previous starts, allowed three hits and issued a career-high four walks over six innings in his first win since July 11. That victory came in the 22-year-old right-hander’s last outing before starting for the National League in the All-Star Game five days later.

David Bednar weathered a rocky ninth inning for his 21st save. Jorge Polanco homered leading off the inning and pulled the Mariners within 5-3. Luke Raley followed with a single before Bednar struck out the final three batters.

Bednar, a two-time All-Star, had two losses and two blown saves in his previous three outings.

Logan Gilbert (7-9) took the loss, giving up four runs, three earned, and five hits in 6 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and two walks. He did not register a quality start for just the seventh time in 26 outings this season.

The Mariners lost their fourth consecutive game after being swept in a three-game set in Detroit. Seattle entered the game three games behind first-place Houston in the American League West and 3 ½ games out of the third wild card.

Yasmani Grandal hit his second home run of the season during a two-run fifth inning that put the Pirates ahead for good, 3-2. Grandal’s shot tied the game. Then, Michael A. Taylor singled, stole second and continued to third on catcher Cal Raleigh’s throwing error before scoring on Andrew McCutchen’s sacrifice fly.

Oneil Cruz’s two-run double off the glove of diving right fielder Dominic Canzone gave the Pirates a three-run cushion.

McCutchen and Cruz were injured running the bases in the seventh inning and removed from the game. McCutchen had left knee discomfort and Cruz had left ankle discomfort.

Raley’s two-run home run in the fourth inning off Skenes opened the scoring. Raley’s 15th homer was a 412-foot shot that cleared the right-center field stands.

The Pirates cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the fourth on a run-scoring double by Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: CF Julio Rodriguez (sore right ankle) returned to the lineup as the DH after sitting out Thursday’s loss at Detroit and was 2 for 4.

Pirates RHP Colin Holderman (sprained right wrist) had a 25-pitch bullpen session before the game. He has been out since Aug. 8.

UP NEXT

Mariners RHP Luis Castillo (10-11, 3.40) pitches against LHP Bailey Falter (5-7. 4.07) on Saturday. Castillo has worked at least six innings in his last seven starts, going 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller Pete Woodworth...

Shannon Drayer

Rapid progress of Mariners’ Bryce Miller isn’t normal, explains Gilbert

"That's kind of next level," Logan Gilbert said of fellow Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller, who is enjoying a big second season.

6 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Leo Rivas Detroit Tigers reaction 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Morosi: Starting to feel like Mariners’ season ‘slipping away’

"It's getting late early," MLB insider Jon Morosi said after a brutal series that dropped the Seattle Mariners further behind in the AL West.

10 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Lazaro Montes...

Zac Hereth

Mariners’ power-hitting prospect is climbing up the rankings

Seattle Mariners outfield prospect Lazaro Montes is one of the fastest-rising young prospects in the league.

23 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Randy Arozarena...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Mariners Breakdown — How much trouble are the M’s in?

Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports' Wyman and Bob answers a few questions about the Mariners coming off the heels of a rough series in Detroit.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Detroit Tigers Javier Báez...

Dave Hogg

Mariners squander another scoreless start, lose to Tigers 2-1

Javier Báez hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Detroit Tigers held the Seattle Mariners to one hit in a 2-1 win to complete a three-game sweep.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez strikeout vs New York Mets 2024...

Mike Salk

Salk: Should Julio Rodríguez take a page out of Randy Arozarena’s book?

Watching Randy Arozarena for the past few weeks with the Seattle Mariners has given Mike Salk a hypothesis about Julio Rodríguez.

2 days ago

