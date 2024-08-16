WSU Cougars announce the new radio voice of the Cougs

The WSU Cougars have their voice for a new era of Coug football, basketball and baseball.

Washington State University alum Chris King will take over play-by-play duties for WSU football, men’s basketball and baseball beginning with the upcoming fall sports season. King’s first game will be the Cougars’ football opener on Aug. 31 against Portland State.

How a CFB insider sees WSU Cougars’ 2024 season playing out

“We are thrilled to bring Chris King home and have him as the play-by-play voice of Cougar Athletics,” WSU Director of Athletics Anne McCoy said in a press release. “Chris is a Murrow College alum and we are eager for our fans to embrace him into Cougar Nation.”

WSU and Learfield’s Washington State Sports Properties made the announcement of King’s addition on Friday afternoon.

“This opportunity means the world to me,” King said in the press release. “As a proud WSU and Murrow graduate who grew up listening to Bob Robertson, this is an absolute dream come true. I’m honored to follow in the footsteps of the outstanding broadcasters who came before me in this role and I’m so grateful for those who have been part of my journey along the way. The pride and passion of Cougs is truly second to none, and I can’t wait to share so many thrilling moments to come for WSU athletics.”

King is a native of Marysville, Wash., with 13 years of Division I broadcasting experience. The 2009 WSU graduate called Idaho Vandals men’s basketball from 2013 to this year, and added Idaho football to his duties in 2021. A two-time Idaho Sportscaster of the Year as awarded by the National Sports Media Association (2017 and 2023), King also spent two seasons calling Boise State women’s basketball.

King has extensive baseball announcing experience, as well. He called games for the Single-A Tri-City Dust Devils from 2012-21, and also spent time early in his career covering the Wenatchee AppleSox of the West Coast League, a summer collegiate baseball league. He also has worked in communications with the WCL since 2016, including as deputy commissioner of the league.

“I’m beyond excited to have Chris as our new ‘Voice of the Cougs’ and welcome him back home to WSU,” said Randy Schwaegler, Washington State Sports Properties General Manager. “This is a dream job for Chris, and he understands that this role isn’t only about calling games, but about bringing special moments to our loyal Cougar fanbase. He will be a great representative of our university, our brand, and our culture.”

King takes over the WSU announcing duties from Matt Chazanow, who moved on in June to call North Carolina State broadcasts after being with the Cougars since 2015.

Washington State is entering its first year since its home conference, the Pac-12, lost all but two of its members. The Cougars and Oregon State Beavers have an agreement to play football games against Mountain West Conference opponents but will not be part of the MWC, while most other sports including men’s and women’s basketball will join the West Coast Conference this year.

WSU football and men’s basketball radio broadcasts will air on the Seattle Sports app and KTTH 770 AM in the Seattle area. Select games will also air on Seattle Sports 710 AM.

