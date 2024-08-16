Close
WA native and Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg says he is cancer-free

Aug 16, 2024, 1:02 PM

Ryne Sandberg throws out the first pitch at Wrigley Field on June 23, 2024. (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg says he is cancer-free.

The Chicago Cubs great and Washington state native made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday, nearly seven months after he announced he had metastatic prostate cancer.

“Rang the Bell this morning!” he wrote. “WE did it, WE won! What a Dream Team, family, doctors, friends, nurses, fans who supported myself and Margaret through the last 8 months! We feel so blessed from all the love, prayers and thoughts and positive words that have come our way! Modern medicine has come along way so once again early detection is important. Annual doctor visits! Time to celebrate! #godisgood.”

The 64-year-old Sandberg has kept well-wishers updated on his progress through an Instagram account and said last month that scans showed no signs of cancer.

Sandberg hit .285 with 282 homers, 1,061 RBIs and 344 steals in 16 seasons in the majors. He made his big league debut with Philadelphia in 1981 and appeared in 13 games with the Phillies before he was traded to the Chicago Cubs in January 1982.

Chelan native Joe Harris retires after 10 NBA seasons

Sandberg turned into one of the majors’ best all-around performers with the Cubs. He made 10 All-Star teams and won nine Gold Gloves. He also was the NL MVP in 1984.

Raised in Spokane, Sandberg was a three-sport star at North Central High School. He intended to play quarterback at WSU but was taken in the 20th round of the 1978 MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies and instead went into pro baseball.

Sandberg was inducted into Cooperstown in 2005. In June, the Cubs unveiled a statue of Sandberg outside Wrigley Field in a ceremony emceed by Bob Costas, 40 years to the day he hit a pair of late homers in a nationally televised win over St. Louis. The statue depicting him crouched and waiting for a grounder is next to bronze tributes to fellow Hall of Famers Ferguson Jenkins, Billy Williams, Ron Santo and Ernie Banks.

Rapid progress of Mariners’ Bryce Miller isn’t normal, explains Gilbert

