Many prognosticators expect the Seattle Seahawks to receive a boost this season from schematic improvements under new head coach Mike Macdonald and his coaching staff.

Wyman: Why Seahawks’ joint practices were so valuable

On defense, Macdonald is implementing a cutting-edge scheme that was central to his success as a defensive coordinator in Baltimore, where his Ravens’ defense became the first in NFL history last season to lead the league in points allowed, takeaways and sacks. And on the other side, new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb brought his creative attack across town after directing the UW Huskies’ high-flying offense.

However, even the best schemes can only take a team so far. Do the Seahawks have the type of talent for those potential schematic improvements to make a meaningful difference? That’s been one of the prevailing questions for Seattle into the season.

After watching the Seahawks’ two joint practices against the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday and Thursday in Nashville, former NFL linebacker Dave Wyman was encouraged by what he saw from a talent perspective.

“They’re winning battles,” he said Thursday on Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob. “We’ve kind of gone, ‘OK, we’ve got these good coaches in here. (Do) we have enough talent?’ And as far as winning the one-on-one battles, there’s been lots of wins. … I would say the vast majority of the battles have been won by the Seahawks, and it’s because of their talent, because guys like Uchenna Nwosu and Ken Walker are just better players.”

On Wednesday and Thursday, numerous videos surfaced on social media of Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen locking down Titans wide receivers in one-on-one drills – including some impressive clips of him having his way against star wideout Calvin Ridley Jr. According to Wyman, that was part of an overall trend of Seattle flashing superior talent against a Titans team that’s coming off a 6-11 season.

“We’ve asked this question before: Are we talented enough?” Wyman said. “I think it’s yes. And I don’t care how much (Wyman and Bob producer and lifelong Titans fans Mike) Lefko squawks about how (bad) this Titans team is. I’ve seen some good battles out there, and the Seahawks are winning them. … I feel like this definitely is a team that does have enough talent.”

