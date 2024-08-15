The Seattle Mariners were flying high coming out of a sweep of the New York Mets last weekend. Now it’s the opposite after they were swept by the Detroit Tigers in three games to start a three-city road trip.

Robles can earn up to $22.25 million in new deal with Mariners

The Mariners lost each game in Detroit in particularly demoralizing fashion. On Tuesday, Detroit routed the M’s 15-1. On Wednesday, Seattle couldn’t hold on to a two-run lead late and lost 3-2 in extra innings. And on Thursday, it was another blown save as a two-run Tigers home run in the eight inning lifted them to a 2-1 victory.

Seattle received stellar starting pitching in those last two wins, with Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller each throwing seven scoreless innings. But the constant in the series was not enough offense, most notably Thursday when the Mariners managed just one hit.

Following Thursday’s loss, we caught up with Seattle Sports’ Bob Stelton for another edition of his Mariners breakdown video series (watch at the top of this post). This week, he answers:

• What went wrong in Detroit.

• Why the Mariners can play well against good teams like the Mets and Phillies but struggle against others that are under .500.

• Whether or not Julio Rodríguez playing through his high-ankle sprain is the right call.

• If the M’s have a problem considering the AL West-leading Houston Astros have won eight straight.

For more, catch Stelton weekdays at 2 p.m. on Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob.

Seattle Mariners coverage

• Should Julio Rodríguez take a page out of Randy Arozarena’s book?

• Mariners’ top prospect has memorable home debut in Everett

• What to make of Julio Rodríguez’s return to Mariners’ lineup

• Drayer: How Víctor Robles, Mariners landed on a win-win extension

• Seattle Mariners’ potentially key development from Mets series