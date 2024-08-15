Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

CONTESTS & EVENTS

Hatback Bar & Grille Gamedays

Aug 15, 2024, 2:01 PM

...

Looking for a new pre or post-game ritual? If you’re on the way to T-Mobile Park for a Mariners game, stop on by Victory Hall which opens 3 hours before first pitch for an all-ages beer garden, food trucks, and tailgating games! Got post-game munchies? Show your Mariners ticket for 50% off burgers and pizzas after the game. It’s still a party when the Mariners are away, with over 20 big screen TV’s you can’t miss a beat! For more information on Mariner’s game days at Hatback Bar & Grille, you can find it here.

Contests & Events

...

No Author

Calling All MMA Fans: Win Tickets to Watch Live MMA with Bob Stelton!

Seattle Sports has your chance to win two tickets to Live MMA presented by Excitefight, Saturday, August 31st, 2024 at the Muckleshoot Events Center! 

7 hours ago

...

No Author

Win Tickets to see the Doobie Brothers at the White River Amphitheater!

Seattle Sports and KIRO Newsradio are giving you a chance to win two tickets to see the Doobie Brothers live at the White River Amphitheatre on September 6th, 2024!

7 hours ago

...

No Author

Win Tickets to see Def Leppard and Journey at T-Mobile Park on September 4th!

Seattle Sports and KIRO Newsradio are giving you a chance to win four tickets to see Def Leppard and Journey live from T-Mobile Park on September 4, 2024!

3 days ago

...

No Author

Edgar’s Cantina Broadcasts from T-Mobile Park

You can find Seattle Sports “Wyman and Bob” show live at T-Mobile Park every Friday when the Mariners play at home!

6 days ago

...

No Author

Mariners and Museum of Pop Culture team up for Power of Pop Culture Night on August 27th!

The Mariners have teamed up with MoPOP (Museum of Pop Culture) for Power of Pop Culture Night on Tuesday, August 27th!

6 days ago

...

No Author

Meet Bigfoot and enter to win a Miller Light Varsity Style Jacket!

Miller Lite has your chance to win a Miller Lite Varsity style jacket!

6 days ago

Hatback Bar & Grille Gamedays