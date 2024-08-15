Hatback Bar & Grille Gamedays

Looking for a new pre or post-game ritual? If you’re on the way to T-Mobile Park for a Mariners game, stop on by Victory Hall which opens 3 hours before first pitch for an all-ages beer garden, food trucks, and tailgating games! Got post-game munchies? Show your Mariners ticket for 50% off burgers and pizzas after the game. It’s still a party when the Mariners are away, with over 20 big screen TV’s you can’t miss a beat! For more information on Mariner’s game days at Hatback Bar & Grille, you can find it here.

