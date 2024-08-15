Chelan native Joe Harris retires after 10 NBA seasons

Joe Harris, one of the greatest shooters to hail from the state of Washington, is calling it a career after 10 seasons in the NBA.

The 32-year-old Harris, a Chelan High School graduate, retired from professional basketball Thursday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported.

The sharpshooting, 6-foot-6 swingman led the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage twice and retires with the fifth-highest career mark at 43.6%. Harris outlasted Golden State star Steph Curry to win the league’s Three-Point Contest in 2019 and was participant in 2020.

Harris averaged 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game over 504 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons during his 10-year career. He posted career bests of 14.5 points and 4.3 rebounds with the Nets during the 2019-20 season.

Cleveland drafted Harris in the second round round with the 33rd overall pick in 2014 after a decorated four-year career at Virginia.

The Chelan native helped Virginia to two NCAA Tournament appearances under former WSU Cougars coach Tony Bennett, including the program’s first trip to the Sweet Sixteen in 19 years during his senior season in 2013-14. Harris graduated as Virginia’s all-time leader in games played (135), was second in 3-pointers (263) and 3-point percentage (40.7%) and 11th in scoring (1,698).

Harris was named the ACC Tournament Most Valuable Player and second-team All-ACC as a senior, and first-team All-ACC as a junior.

He played for the USA World Cup Team in 2019.

Harris was a four-year letter winner in basketball at Chelan, named the Gatorade State Player of the Year in 2010 and led the Mountain Goats to back-to-back Class 1A state tournament appearances in 2009, including a fifth-place finish in 2010. He graduated as the state’s all-time career scoring leader at the 1A level with 2,399 points.

