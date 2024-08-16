The 2024 season has been quite a good one for the Seattle Mariners’ farm system.

A slew of prospects have appeared on numerous top-100 lists throughout the year, including several newcomers gaining top-prospect status for the first time.

MLB Pipeline recently updated its top-100 list to include players selected in this year’s MLB Draft. No 2024 Mariners draftees cracked the top 100, but the organization has one of the highest-rated, non-2024 draft prospects to debut in the top 100 this year.

Outfielder Lazaro Montes checked in at No. 48, making him sixth among the 31 players who appeared on Pipeline’s top 100 for the first time this season. The 19-year-old from Havana, Cuba, is the No. 3 prospect in the Mariners’ system and one of six featured in the league’s top 100. His 65-grade power is tops among Seattle prospects.

Montes made his minor league debut in the Dominican Summer League after signing as an international free agent in 2022. He moved up to the Arizona Complex League and then Low-A Modesto last season, slashing .303/.440/.560 with a 1.000 OPS in 70 total minor league games.

The slugging left-handed hitter continued his torrid pace in Modesto early this season with a .321/.429/.565 slash line and 28 extra-base hits in 65 games. As a result, he earned a promotion to High-A Everett on June 25.

After a strong first week to close June, Montes struggled mightily with the AquaSox in July. He hit just .127 with a .141 slugging percentage and only one extra-base hit, a bit of a worrisome sign for prospect heavily dependent on his bat. However, he has turned it around in August while hitting .372 and slugging .558 and four extra-base hits in 11 games entering Thursday, including a home run Wednesday night.

Montes is projected to reach the majors in 2026.

2024 draft picks to crack M’s top 30

Three of the Mariners’ 2024 draft picks debuted in organization’s top 30 prospects. Here’s who made the list:

• 7. Switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje (first round, No. 15 overall)

• 8. Right-handed pitcher Rylan Sloan (second round, No. 55 overall)

• 25. Catcher Josh Caron (fourth round, No. 121 overall)

