Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Robles can earn up to $22.25 million in new deal with Mariners

Aug 14, 2024, 6:03 PM

Seattle Mariners Victor Robles Phillies 2024...

Victor Robles of the Seattle Mariners rounds the bases after homering on Aug. 2. (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

(Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Víctor Robles can earn up to $22.25 million over three seasons under his new contract with the Seattle Mariners, which guarantees a total of $9.75 million for 2025 and ’26.

Passan’s view on ‘unprecedented’ extension for Mariners’ Victor Robles

Robles got a $1.25 million signing bonus as part of the deal announced Monday and salaries of $3.5 million in 2025 and $4.5 million in 2026. The 27-year-old outfielder can earn $1 million each year in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $500,000 each for 500 and 600.

In addition, his 2026 salary can escalate by up to $1 million based on plate appearances in 2025: $500,000 each for 500 and 600.

Seattle has a $9 million team option for 2027 with a $500,000 buyout.

Robles is hitting .292 with three homers, seven doubles, eight RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 43 games with the Mariners. He signed with Seattle on June 4, three days after he was released by Washington.

Once a top prospect with the Nationals, Robles played in just 36 games last season and then hit .120 in 14 games before being designated for assignment on May 27.

He has reached 500 plate appearances just once, getting 617 in 2019 as the Nationals won the World Series title.

More on the Seattle Mariners

Inside the connections Mariners’ Victor Robles has made in the clubhouse
Drayer: How Víctor Robles, Mariners landed on a win-win extension
Mariners, Víctor Robles agree on 2-year contract extension
Watch: Mariners’ top prospect has memorable home debut in Everett
What to make of Julio Rodríguez’s return to Seattle Mariners’ lineup

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Partly Sunny
High 73° | Low 57°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Detroit Tigers walkoff Seattle Mariners Akil Baddoo 2024...

Dave Hogg

Mariners blow late lead, fall to Tigers on 10th-inning walkoff

The Seattle Mariners blew a late two-run lead and lost 3-2 to the Detroit Tigers on a walkoff double by Akil Baddoo in the 10th inning.

2 hours ago

Seattle Mariners OF Victor Robles...

Zac Hereth

Passan’s view on ‘unprecedented’ extension for Mariners’ Victor Robles

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan weighs in on the Seattle Mariners giving Victor Robles a two-year contract extension.

8 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Colt Emerson prospect farm system rankings...

Brent Stecker

Watch: Mariners’ top prospect has memorable home debut in Everett

Colt Emerson, the No. 1 Seattle Mariners prospect per multiple outlets, put on a show in his first game in Everett for the High-A AquaSox.

10 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Detroit Tigers...

Dave Hogg

Skubal, returning Carpenter lead Tigers’ 15-1 rout over Mariners

Kerry Carpenter homered twice in his return from a back injury, Tarik Skubal earned his MLB-leading 14th victory and the Detroit Tigers routed the Seattle Mariners 15-1 on Tuesday night.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Victor Robles...

Brent Stecker

Inside the connections Mariners’ Victor Robles has made in the clubhouse

Victor Robles felt comfortable with the Seattle Mariners right away, and he's made a number of connections in the clubhouse.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Kerry Carpenter Detroit Tigers...

Brent Stecker

Mariners Series Outlook: Key Tigers bat back from long absence

The Tigers will be helped by a returning slugger as the Seattle Mariners lock horns with Detroit for the second week in a row.

1 day ago

Robles can earn up to $22.25 million in new deal with Mariners