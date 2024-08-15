Close
Can Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker III be a top-five RB?

Aug 14, 2024, 7:48 PM

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III...

Kenneth Walker III of the Seattle Seahawks works out during practice on June 03, 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


The upcoming season could be a big one for Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III.

Why Seattle Seahawks rookie Byron Murphy II already has insiders raving

The former second-round pick out of Michigan State is entering his third NFL season and looking to build off a solid showing in his first two years as a pro.

The 5-foot-9, 211-pound back eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards and finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2022. He didn’t quite match his numbers during his sophomore season, but he also had a stronger complimentary back to share the load with in 2023 second-rounder Zach Charbonnet.

However, Walker still ranks eighth in rushing yards (1,955) and sixth rushing TDs (17) since he entered the league.

Those solid initial seasons are why former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus was surprised to see where ex-pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew placed Walker in his preseason rankings for the position.

“Eighteen is way too low for my man, way too low for him,” Bumpus said. “… He should be top 10 on this list to start the preseason. By the end of the year, he could be a top-five, top-six rusher.”

Bumpus and Stacy Rost delved into a discussion about whether or not Walker could be a top-five running back in the league Wednesday on Bump and Stacy.

“I think it’s he’s more than capable of doing it,” Bumpus said. “If we’re talking talent-wise when it comes to the running back spot, (San Francisco’s) Christian McCaffrey takes it (and Baltimore’s Derrick) Henry takes it. Then after that, it’s up in the air.”

Bumpus believes Walker, Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs, Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson and Tampa Bay’s Rachaad White will be battling for “the-next-running-back-up spot” behind McCaffery and Henry.

“It’s all about the carries and the explosives,” Bumpus said. “We know that Ken Walker is good for an explosive play (going back) to his rookie year.”

As a rookie, Walker ripped off a 74-yard touchdown in Week 7 against the Chargers that was among the longest rushes of the season across the league. He also recorded what at the time was the fastest speed for a ball carrier in 2022, reaching 22.09 mph as he sprinted down the sideline behind the Los Angeles defense.

“He’s got all the tools to be a top-five running back,” Bumpus said. “If he’s not a top-five running back, I’m not mad. That just tells me that Zach Charbonnet is getting in the mix as well, and you’re saving his legs. Talent-wise, he is there.”

Outside factors

As Bumpus mentioned, the usage of Charbonnet could cut into Walker’s overall numbers, but that’s far from the only factor that could alter his season.

“It comes down to how (new Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan) Grubb is going to use him, but we know Grubb is going to run the football,” Bumpus said. “I mentioned last week, I love the way they ran the football (during the preseason opener) out of the multiple formations, the gap schemes, the zones. They’re setting it all up for Ken Walker to have that type of success.”

Rost pointed to the performance of those paving the way for Walker.

“So much of this, it feels like, depends on the offensive line,” she said.

“It does,” Bumpus responded. “… Finding offensive linemen who can be fundamentally sound, create those gaps, is gonna help, but a running back can help the offensive line too (when) they set up their blocks, especially at that second level, just by getting down the right path and having the right mesh point in the backfield.

“They’re all connected, but there’s nothing like having a great offensive line.”

An area for Walker to improve

The ability to rip off big runs on any given play is part of what makes Walker a major threat out of the backfield.

As a rookie, he ranked as the second-most explosive ball carrier behind only then-Chicago quarterback Justin Fields by NFL Next Gen Stats. Walker received a 90 for his explosive score. He had 29 carries of 10 or more yards and 57 carries where he reached 15 mph. Overall, 12.7% of his carries went for at least 10 yards and he reached at least 15 mph on 25% of his runs.

However, Walker has a habit of looking for the big play too often, according to Bumpus.

“Ken Walker is still in that college football, high school football mentality when it comes to not just falling forward for three or four yards,” Bumpus said. “He wants to make the big play every single time, and you can’t fault a man for wanting to do that, because he’s more than capable of doing that.”

The downside of that style is it can lead to minimal gains or losses on early downs, making the job for the offensive coordinator and the rest of the unit tougher.

“It throws the timing and the scheduling off when it comes to (how an offensive coordinator calls plays),” Bumpus said. “He has the ability to make guys miss standing in one spot, shifting here and there, then getting north-south, but he’s gotta be OK with – especially early in the game where you’re just trying to establish the run and let this defense know it’s gonna be a long day – getting those shoulders forward, getting under that chin, popping him in the mouth and setting the tone that way.

“Now when you carry the football, they’re gonna think twice when it comes to just getting downhill on you, and I’m sure they’re talking to him about that, they’re watching film, but you never want to take away his big play. He just has to be a bit more selective on when to try to get that big play.”

Listen to the full conversation at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Bump and Stacy weekdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

