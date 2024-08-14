Just a couple of months ago the future was uncertain for Victor Robles, but he now knows he has a home with the Seattle Mariners for at least two more seasons.

Inside the connections Seattle Mariners’ Victor Robles has made in the clubhouse

The 27-year-old outfielder and biggest surprise of the Mariners’ 2024 campaign inked a two-year, $9.75 million contract extension with the team Monday. The deal includes a $9 million club option for 2027.

Robles’ joined the Mariners just days after he was released by the Washington Nationals on June 1. He was slated for a platoon role against left-handed pitching in Seattle at the time, but he’s become an everyday player after a red-hot start with the M’s.

“Something like that where you get a guy who just got DFA’d by his team, you never see him get extended within two months,” ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan said Tuesday on Seattle Sports Brock and Salk. “I think this is pretty unprecedented, but I don’t mind it. Victor Robles was a guy who fell out of favor in Washington and clearly has made a good impact and a good impression on the Mariners at this point.”

Robles, a former top-five prospect who was rated higher than superstar Juan Soto in the Nationals’ system, had a promising start to his career in Washington. He finished sixth in the National League Rookie of the Year voting, posting a .745 OPS with 33 doubles, 17 home runs and 28 stolen bases, while helping the Nationals win the World Series in 2019.

But Robles was never able to build off that season in the nation’s capital. He was on his way to another disappointing season before being designated for assignment, slashing a meager .120/.281/.120 in 14 games, and became the odd man out with Washington outfielder Lane Thomas coming off the injured list and No. 2 overall prospect James Wood on the cusp of being promoted to the majors.

Since joining the Mariners, he’s slashing .292/.360/.434 with seven doubles, three home runs and 12 stolen bases over 43 games. His production has provided Seattle with a key insurance policy center field with Julio Rodríguez still working his way back to full strength after suffering a right high-ankle sprain.

“Victor Robles was on his way to Korea before the Mariners signed him,” Passan said. “Literally, he was going to be going and playing in the (Korea Baseball Organization). So the fact that he’s getting this much guaranteed money, I think, is what prompted the extension talks, and the Mariners understood that and used that to their advantage and got a good deal for a guy.”

‘A hedge against the market’

The Robles extension gives the Mariners a crowded outfield situation next season, with Robles, Rodríguez, Randy Arozarena, Luke Raley and Dominic Canzone all slated to be back next season. There’s also a good chance Mitch Haniger will still be with the team due to his $15.5 million player option for 2024.

However, that could also give the Mariners the option to move Raley to a more permanent role at first base or open up more pieces to use in the trade market.

Plus, the upcoming free agent class is relatively weak in the outfield outside of Soto.

“I’m fine with depth in an offense that has had a lot of difficulty scoring runs, and I think this was a hedge against the market,” Passan said. “Victor Robles comes in, as everybody saw on Sunday Night Baseball, he’s got a pretty dynamic personality, he plays center field, he’s hit a little bit, he can run, and on the free agent market, this sort of player tends to go for (four-to-six million). … The best part, I think, is they get young seasons. Victor Robles is only 27 years old, so the idea that you get a couple of guaranteed seasons for a guy in his 20s and then have an option on top of that, that you have clear backup if Julio Rodríguez ever goes down again and somebody (needs to) play center, I like the move for them and I didn’t think it costs too much.”

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan joins Brock and Salk every Tuesday to give the national perspective on the Seattle Mariners. Listen to the full conversation at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story.

Seattle Mariners coverage

• How another door to playoffs is opening for the Mariners

• What to make of Julio Rodríguez’s return to Mariners’ lineup

• Drayer: How Víctor Robles, Mariners landed on a win-win extension

• Seattle Mariners’ have a potentially key development from huge weekend

• Watch: Three Mariners web gems, including spectacular double play

Follow @ZacHereth