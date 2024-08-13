The Seattle Mariners’ series in Detroit will feature a fearsome hitter that they didn’t have to deal with when the Tigers were at T-Mobile Park last week.

Kerry Carpenter, one of the best players on the Tigers’ roster, has been activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of the three-game set that begins at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday at Comerica Park.

A 26-year-old outfielder, Carpenter had a breakout season in 2023, his second year in the big leagues. He slashed .278/.340/.471 for an .811 OPS with 20 home runs in 118 games, and he has been just about as good when healthy this year. In 50 games for Detroit in 2024, the lefty swinger has a .283/.342/.572 slash for a .914 OPS with eight homers, 10 doubles and four triples.

Carpenter has been out of action since late May, however, due to a lumbar spine stress fracture.

Detroit’s lineup for Tuesday features Carpenter hitting second and serving as the designated hitter.

Like the Tigers, Seattle has a young star outfielder back from injury playing DH on Tuesday. In the Mariners’ case, that player is Julio Rodríguez, who returned Sunday from a high-ankle sprain.

Tuesday’s game will be a rematch from last week of two American League Cy Young Award candidates: Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal, who is a Seattle U product, and Mariners right-hander George Kirby. The Tigers won that game and ultimately the series in Seattle, taking two of three games over the M’s.

Seattle Mariners-Detroit Tigers at a glance

Pitching probables

• Tuesday (3:40 p.m.) – George Kirby (SEA) vs. Tarik Skubal (DET)

• Wednesday (3:40 p.m.) – Bryan Woo (SEA) vs. TBD

• Thursday (10:10 a.m.) – Bryce Miller (SEA) vs. TBD

Standings update

• Seattle Mariners

Record: 63-56 entering Tuesday

AL West: A half-game back of Houston (63-55) for first place

Wild Card: Two games back of Kansas City (65-54) for third wild card

• Detroit Tigers

Record: 56-63

AL Central: 14 games back of Cleveland (70-49) for first place

Wild Card: Nine games back of Kansas City for third wild card

Radio coverage

Catch every game of the Mariners’ series in Detroit on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app or streaming at SeattleSports.com. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday with the pregame, and 9 a.m. for Thursday’s pregame show. Click here for details on how to stream Mariners Radio Network broadcasts from Seattle Sports.

