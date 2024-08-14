Close
Seattle Sports
BUMP AND STACY

A lesser-known Seahawks WR has Michael Bumpus’ attention

Aug 14, 2024, 8:01 AM | Updated: 8:05 am

Laviska Shenault Jr. of the Seattle Seahawks takes a handoff against the Chargers on Aug. 10, 2024. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Wide receiver is a position to watch for the Seattle Seahawks this preseason.

Rost: What we learned in Seahawks’ preseason opener

That’s usually the case anyways for Seattle Sports’ Michael Bumpus, a former Seahawks and WSU Cougars wide receiver, but it’s even more heightened as the Hawks prepare for their first year in new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb’s system.

The first four receiver spots for Seattle seem locked up: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo. But that leaves another two or three players at the position that the Seahawks could keep on their 53-man roster for the regular season.

Of the players jockeying for those spots, one has clearly impressed Bumpus.

“(No.) 81 is gonna play; 81 is an impressive receiver,” Bumpus said during Monday’s edition of Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy.

No. 81 is Laviska Shenault Jr., an April signing in free agency by the Seahawks. A second-round NFL Draft pick in 2020 out of Colorado by the Jaguars, Shenault spent two seasons in Jacksonville and then was with the Carolina Panthers in 2022 and 2023. Though he topped 600 yards receiving in each of his years with the Jags, his production took a major hit in Carolina.

‘It is now or never’ for new Seahawks WR Shenault

In his Seahawks preseason debut on Saturday, the 25-year-old Shenault made two catches on three targets for 31 yards, picked up five yards on one rush, and returned a kick 44 yards. What could really help him find his way onto Seattle’s roster are those contributions on special teams – and that’s not just limited to his experience as a return man on kickoffs.

“If you haven’t been watching Laviska, man, take a good look at him. Not only when he has the football but when he’s blocking, when he’s on special teams,” Bumpus said. “There’s a lot of bang for your buck over there with Shenault. That’s gonna make it hard for guys like (2022 Seahawks seventh-round draft pick) Dareke Young to make the team.”

Seahawks’ WR roster bubble

Speaking of Young, Bumpus referred to a conversation he had with his fellow Seahawks Radio Network pregame/postgame analysts to expain why there is potential for him to make the squad even if other receivers he’s battling with end up higher on the depth chart.

“We’re wondering how many receivers are they gonna keep. Last year, they kept six receivers coming out of training camp. I think this could be the year where they keep seven because you got guys like Bobo, Young and Shenault who can help on special teams,” Bumpus said. “(Bobo and Shenault) were both on punt cover, punt return, they were on the kickoff cover team. They did just about everything to help this ballclub out. Also had a couple catches themselves. … Usually running backs, linebackers, DBs have the advantage when it comes to running down and tackling guys on special teams, but to see these receivers insert themselves into that mix I think is a great thing because they all bring something different to the table.”

Bump and Stacy airs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports, with former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus answering four football questions at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. during the Four-Down Territory segment. Listen to Monday’s edition in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

