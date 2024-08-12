Hours before ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball ended its 20-year hiatus from Seattle, Víctor Robles was buzzing around the Mariners clubhouse as he often does.

“Media!” he shouted jubilantly as he walked by, flashing two peace signs.

The Mariners’ have a potentially key development from huge weekend

Robles is firmly in the “you see him before you hear him” category, leading with energy, voice and almost always a smile. He had a bit of a different energy Sunday, however.

“I’m nervous,” he said when asked if he was excited about being mic’d up for the broadcast.

From what we have seen in his short time with the Mariners, that seemed unlikely. As it turns out, Robles had a bit more on his plate Sunday afternoon.

As we were chatting in the hallway leading to the Mariners dugout at T-Mobile Park, the finishing touches were being put on his contract extension – a two-year, $9.75 million deal with a club option for a third year.

More: Mariners, Víctor Robles agree on two-year contract extension

The two sides came to an agreement 20-30 minutes before first pitch, with Robles taking the field knowing the wish he expressed to stay in Seattle had been fulfilled – a dramatic turnaround from where he was just over two months ago.

Released by the Washington Nationals on June 1 and signed by the Mariners three days later, Robles was ready for whatever the Mariners threw at him. At the time, that was fitting into the outfield mix as a platoon hitter against left-handers. He likely wanted more playing time but was determined to do what he could with what was given to him.

“I’m a guy that’s just going to go out there and work,” Robles said on July 12. “When I go out there, I feel I am invincible. I’m a guy that’s just going to go and do everything I can to add my little grain of salt to the team to help us win.”

Drayer: How Víctor Robles has become a revelation for Mariners

Robles credits work with Mariners hitting coach Jarret DeHart with the boost in numbers he has had since joining the Mariners. The two have forged a strong relationship that was on display Saturday night. DeHart sat with Robles in the dugout long after the rest of the the team had exited to the clubhouse to celebrate the win over the Mets. Robles was not happy with his 1-for-5 night with three strikeouts, and DeHart patiently went over each at-bat with him on an iPad.

The diagnosis? He was trying too hard to impact the game. He needed to relax a little bit at the plate. Perhaps the new deal will help.

For their part, the Mariners have been thrilled with what they have seen from Robles from Day 1. The way he handled not playing every day, the openness to accepting coaching and making changes at the plate, the energy he broings on and off the field – all noted and valued.

Where he proved himself invaluable, however, was stepping in for J.P. Crawford atop the lineup and for Julio Rodríguez in center field when both landed on the injured list. Robles replaced not one but two critical pieces of the team at a critical time of the season.

The Mariners had seen what they needed to see and approached Robles’ representation shortly before the trade deadline about an extension. The deal is smaller in scale but somewhat reminiscent of the Luis Castillo extension two years previous. Both players got to the club midseason, took a look around and liked what they saw. They felt comfortable in the clubhouse with teammates and staff, comfortable in their new city and stadium, and decided to stick around for awhile.

“I just like it here. I want to stay here,” Robles told reporters last week. “I like the vibes the fans bring. I just really like Seattle. I would really like to stay here.”

A win-win as Victor Robles and the Mariners get their wish.

