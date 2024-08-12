Víctor Robles has been an almost instant fan favorite since joining the Seattle Mariners, and the team’s fans are going to be happy about news that came across during a day off Monday for the M’s.

Robles and the Mariners have agreed to a two-year contract extension, Seattle announced Monday afternoon. Per multiple reports, the deal is worth $9.75 million with a team option for 2027 worth $9 million. The first to report the extension was sports reporter Yancen Pujols on social media.

The 27-year-old Robles joined the Mariners in early June after being released by the Washington Nationals. A former top prospect who was expected to be part of a young, dynamic outfield duo with Juan Soto in Washington, he never quite took off with the Nats. He especially got off to a rough start this year, slashing just .120/.281/.120 for a .401 OPS in 14 games before Washington let him go.

Robles was quickly signed by Seattle after his release and has been nothing short of a revelation for the Mariners. In 42 games, he’s slashing .303/.372/.451 (.821 OPS) with three home runs, seven doubles and 12 stolen bases on 12 attempts for the M’s. He’s quietly – and sometimes not so quietly – been one of the best hitters in baseball since joining Seattle.

“Since joining the Mariners, Victor has been a dynamic presence on the field and a great fit in our clubhouse,” Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said in a press release. “He has showcased the ability to impact the game in all phases. We are thrilled to have him in the organization for at least two more years.”

According to the Mariners’ press release, among MLB outfielders with 100 plate appearances in the span since he joined the team, Robles ranks 11th in on-base percentage, 13th in batting average, 18th in wRC+ (139) and seventh in stolen bases.

The Mariners have been lucky to have Robles’ services over the past month with star center fielder Julio Rodríguez nursing a high-ankle sprain and shortstop J.P. Crawford on the injured list with a broken hand. Robles has played good defense in center, even staying there when Rodríguez returned from the IL on Sunday night as Seattle’s designated hitter, and has also stepped into the leadoff spot usually manned by Crawford.

The baseball world got to know Robles a bit better this weekend when the Mariners beat the New York Mets 12-1 on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. In addition to going 1 for 4 with a walk and two RBIs, he was interviewed during the game by ESPN’s broadcast crew, which resulted in a few memorable moments.

First, while talking about his pet monkeys – yes, really – a ball was hit out to him in center, and he excused himself by saying “Sorry guys, I have to make the play” while running down a catch.

Robles then stayed on the microphone in the bottom half of the inning, and his emphatic reaction to Jorge Polanco’s home run that broke up an early scoreless tie was typical of the reasons he has endeared himself to M’s fans.

Victor Robles mic’d up is PURE entertainment 😂 pic.twitter.com/nyCCjFh5ko — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 12, 2024

The animated nature of Robles has injected some energy into the Mariners’ lineup, something that Seattle Sports’ Bob Stelton pointed to last week while calling him the team’s biggest acquisition during this season based on the production he had already provided.

“He’s a guy that if we watched him on another team, especially the Astros, you’d be like, ‘Don’t like that guy at all,’ cause every ball, every strike, he’s got some sort of mannerism,” Stelton said. “When he got plunked, he threw the bat down and he’s screaming at his own dugout like ‘Let’s go.’ … Everything he does has got some flair to it, whether it’s the catch, whether he’s at the plate or first base.”

The Mariners now have Robles, Rodríguez, Randy Arozarena, Luke Raley, Mitch Haniger and Dominic Canzone as outfielders all under contract through at least next season.

Robles and the M’s begin a three-city road trip at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in Detroit against the Tigers. Radio coverage on Seattle Sports begins at 2:30 p.m. with the pregame show.

