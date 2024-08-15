Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

CONTESTS & EVENTS

Calling All MMA Fans: Win Tickets to Watch Live MMA with Bob Stelton!

Aug 15, 2024, 10:02 AM

...

Seattle Sports has your chance to win two tickets to Live MMA presented by Excitefight, Saturday, August 31st, 2024 at the Muckleshoot Events Center!  Winners will be accompanied by none other than Seattle Sports own “Wyman and Bob” host, Bob Stelton. Boasting an exciting lineup of the Northwest’s best fighters, it’s sure to be an unforgettable evening. Tickets are on sale now and available here:

Enter below starting Monday, August 19th, 2024 through Sunday, August 25th, 2024.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Must be 21 or older to enter this sweepstakes and to attend the event.

Contests & Events

...

No Author

Win Tickets to see the Doobie Brothers at the White River Amphitheater!

Seattle Sports and KIRO Newsradio are giving you a chance to win two tickets to see the Doobie Brothers live at the White River Amphitheatre on September 6th, 2024!

3 hours ago

...

No Author

Win Tickets to see Def Leppard and Journey at T-Mobile Park on September 4th!

Seattle Sports and KIRO Newsradio are giving you a chance to win four tickets to see Def Leppard and Journey live from T-Mobile Park on September 4, 2024!

3 days ago

...

No Author

Edgar’s Cantina Broadcasts from T-Mobile Park

You can find Seattle Sports “Wyman and Bob” show live at T-Mobile Park every Friday when the Mariners play at home!

6 days ago

...

No Author

Mariners and Museum of Pop Culture team up for Power of Pop Culture Night on August 27th!

The Mariners have teamed up with MoPOP (Museum of Pop Culture) for Power of Pop Culture Night on Tuesday, August 27th!

6 days ago

...

No Author

Meet Bigfoot and enter to win a Miller Light Varsity Style Jacket!

Miller Lite has your chance to win a Miller Lite Varsity style jacket!

6 days ago

...

No Author

Seattle Mariners Theme Nights

The Mariners have a season packed with exciting theme nights for everyone to enjoy!

6 days ago

Calling All MMA Fans: Win Tickets to Watch Live MMA with Bob Stelton!