Win Tickets to see Def Leppard and Journey at T-Mobile Park on September 4th!

Aug 12, 2024, 10:10 AM | Updated: 10:13 am

Seattle Sports and KIRO Newsradio are giving you a chance to win four tickets to see Def Leppard and Journey live from T-Mobile Park on September 4, 2024! Tickets are on sale now, and you can find them here: defleppardjourney2024.com

Enter below starting Wednesday, August 14 through Sunday, August 18. 2024.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Tickets will be sent digitally, and winners must provide a valid email address and have access to a smart phone.

