There were plenty of players who had standout performances during a stellar showing by the Seattle Seahawks in their 16-3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers to open the preseason.

Wyman’s Seattle Seahawks Takeaways: A strong start to the Macdonald era

A number of rookies shined while playing their first snaps in the NFL, including first-round defensive tackle Byron Murphy II and third-round guard Christian Haynes. Third-year wide receiver Dareke Young had a strong day while leading the team in receptions and receiving yards. And second-year edge rusher Derick Hall showcased his skill set while wreaking some havoc in the backfield.

Mike Salk asked former NFL quarterback Brock Huard which Seahawk had the best game during Blue 88 on Brock and Salk. Huard highlighted second-year running back Kenny McIntosh.

After a sprained left knee in the team’s mock game caused him to miss over half of the regular season and play just three games and 13 snaps – all on special teams – in 2023, the seventh-round pick led Seattle with 40 rushing yards and paced Seahawks running backs with 5.0 yards per carry in the preseason opener. His advanced stats showed a great performance, too.

“We never got to see that late-round pick do anything a season ago, and in this game, so this is all of the other preseason games – my buddy Warren Sharp tweeting this out – Kenny McIntosh was number one in yards after contact (at) 4.1, number three in expected play efficiency per rush (plus-0.2), number four in success rate at 50%, number six in explosive percentage (13%), number nine in yards per carry…

“Dude was bringing it. Dude was running through contact. Dude hit the hole really hard.”

Fighting for his spot

McIntosh’s strong showing comes as he’s battling for the third running back spot and potential time as a third-down back for the Seahawks.

The Georgia product’s top competition through camp has been undrafted rookie George Holani, who was highlighted by offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb as a standout at practice earlier in the week. Holani, a Boise State alum, rushed for 24 yards and one touchdown on six carries and added six yards on two receptions.

“Kenny McIntosh put on a show, and he feels these young dudes coming,” Huard said. “He knows where he is on this roster. He knows that Zach (Charbonnet) and (Kenneth Walker III) are absolute locks. But (when) you’re a number three running back, you’re not only competing against the guys in your room, you’re competing with all the other running backs all across the NFL and you better show up and you better show out – and that is exactly what the young running back did.”

