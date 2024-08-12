The Seattle Seahawks opened their preseason slate with a 16-3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Mike Macdonald’s first game as an NFL head coach.

Observations from Seahawks’ preseason-opening win over Chargers

Seattle’s defense put together a smothering performance, limiting the Chargers to just 198 total yards – including just 21 yards combined on the Bolts’ first six possessions. The Seahawks’ offense turned in a solid night, with good showings from backup quarterback Sam Howell and a number of skill-position players. And there were even some special teams highlights, including a long return from Laviska Shenault Jr. under the NFL’s new kickoff rules.

Rost: Three things we learned in Seahawks’ preseason opener

Seahawks color commentator and former NFL linebacker Dave Wyman was at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to call the game alongside Steve Raible on the Seahawks Radio Network. After the game, Wyman posted a video with his thoughts on what he saw. You can watch the video at the top of this post or at this link. Here are a few things Wyman highlighted:

• The Seahawks came out of the game clean on the injury front

• A lot of the questions about the defense were answered

• There weren’t many mistakes or penalties

• A couple of young players really stood out

For more videos from Wyman and our other Seahawks insiders, be sure to subscribe to the Seattle Sports YouTube channel at this link. Tune in to Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob every weekday from 2 to 6 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Seattle Seahawks sign Connor Williams, trade Nick Harris back to Browns

• What does Connor Williams addition mean for Seahawks?

• Who will win final roster spots in deep Seahawks WR room?

• Salk: Mike Macdonald has made Seahawks downright interesting

• Seattle Seahawks CB: Training camp fights are ‘nothing personal’