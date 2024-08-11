The Seattle Seahawks have traded former UW Huskies center Nick Harris back to Cleveland Browns, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday.

The teams also exchanged draft picks, with Seattle sending away a 2026 seventh-round pick and receiving a 2026 sixth-round pick.

The move comes ahead of the Seahawks’ expected signing of standout center Connor Williams, who reportedly agreed to terms with Seattle on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million last Tuesday. The Williams signing has yet to be made official.

Harris, a 2020 fifth-round pick by Cleveland, spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Browns before signing with Seattle in March. As training camp began last month, 2023 fifth-round pick Olu Oluwatimi appeared to have a leg up on Harris for the Seahawks’ starting center job. However, head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters last week that Harris was pushing Oluwatimi for the starting role.

Then came the reported addition of Williams, who was one of the best centers in the NFL over the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. The 6-foot-5, 317-pound Williams graded as Pro Football Focus’ fourth-best center in 2022 and its second-best center in 2023.

Williams suffered a torn ACL last December, but reportedly passed a physical with the Seahawks during a free agent visit last month, according to Schefter. Williams’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told 560 WQAM sports radio in Miami last week that he expects Williams to be ready to play in Week 1.

With the addition of Williams, Seattle likely didn’t have room for three centers on its roster. By trading Harris, the Seahawks chose to keep Oluwatimi over Harris.

Oluwatimi, who made one start as a rookie last year, likely has the greater upside. As a graduate student at Michigan in 2022, he won the Rimington Trophy as the best center in the country and the Outland Trophy as the nation’s best interior lineman. Harris has started just four NFL games since being drafted in 2020.

