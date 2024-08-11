The Seattle Mariners are hosting an ESPN “Sunday Night Baseball” game for the first time in 20 years when they take on the New York Mets on Sunday evening at T-Mobile Park.

But that’s not the only reason it could be a significant night for the franchise.

According to a report from ESPN’s Buster Olney, star center fielder Julio Rodríguez is expected to be activated from the injured list and return to the lineup as the Mariners’ designated hitter for Sunday night’s game.

Rodríguez has been sidelined with a high-ankle sprain in his right ankle since crashing into the outfield wall in an attempt to catch a fly ball on July 21. Olney reported that it remains unclear when the 23-year-old star could return to center field.

Rodríguez has been taking pregame batting practice over the past week, while also running the bases and doing some light fielding drills. Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said on Aug. 2 that the biggest challenge to Rodríguez’s recovery would be progressing to the point where he can make the sharp cuts and sudden changes of direction he would need to play center field. Seattle manager Scott Servais reiterated that point earlier this week.

“He’s been in the cage,” Servais said Tuesday. “Swinging really isn’t the issue, from what he said. It’s more the running and trying to get up to speed and taking the turns and things like that.”

After a perplexing first half of the season at the plate, Rodríguez started to heat up prior to his injury. In his 13 games prior to getting hurt, he batted .460 with four home runs and three doubles in 37 at-bats. For the season, he is batting .263/.315/.372 with 11 homers, nine doubles, 18 stolen bases and a .687 OPS.

Over his first two seasons in the majors, Rodríguez slashed a combined .279/.338/.495 with 60 homers and an .834 OPS. He won the American League Rookie of the Year award in 2022 and finished fourth in the American League MVP voting in 2023.

