The Seattle Seahawks got their first taste of the season with Saturday’s 16-3 preseason win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Meanwhile, Seattle’s fans got their first look at what will hopefully be an improved defense.

New head coach Mike Macdonald certainly felt encouraged.

“That was a great first start,” Macdonald told reporters after the win. “Just proud of the mentality. The focus we had, the intent. Felt like the guys played really hard. … I thought our operation was clean for the most part. I’ve got a bunch of notes written down as the game kind of unfolded there – things we’re going to want to chase and debrief on. But overall, I’d say it was a foundational first game.”

Let’s hope that foundation includes sure tackling. Here are the three things we learned:

1. We can’t wait for a longer look at what appears to be an improved defense

Defense, particularly against the run, was Seattle’s biggest area of concern this offseason. Seahawks brass did what they could to address it with the hiring of a bright, young defensive mind in Macdonald, a bolstering of the trenches with the selection of defensive tackle Byron Murphy II at No. 16 overall in April’s draft, and an extension for one of their better players last season, defensive lineman Leonard Williams.

But beyond implementing a new scheme under Macdonald, Seattle’s defenders frankly just needed to be more physical. Last year saw far too many communication issues and far too many missed tackles. So, to see runs stuffed and passes broken up in their first chance at live action against another team was encouraging, even if it was also fairly brief.

Seattle played most of its starters on defense to begin.

“I thought our front played really well,” Macdonald said. “The back end was clean with the first couple guys, felt their presence back there. I just felt that we tackled well. First time tackling for real, especially with the ones and twos, so it felt like the guys were taking good angles for the most part.”

Key moments: Back-to-back runs from the Chargers early in the first quarter picked up seven yards, but quarterback Easton Stick failed to convert on third-and-3 when a pass intended for D.J. Chark fell incomplete on physical coverage from Riq Woolen. Another pass from Stick went through Woolen’s hands. Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu stuffed a run with 10:25 remaining to force third-and-10. The following pass attempt fell incomplete following more pressure from Nwosu.

A final thought: He’s not the biggest name on the roster, but the importance of Nwosu’s return from a season-ending torn pec can’t be overstated.

2. There’s still no quarterback battle, but give some credit for a solid outing from Sam Howell

Howell is young with an ability to scramble, which made him an intriguing trade acquisition for the Seahawks earlier this offseason. Intriguing enough for some to wonder whether Geno Smith’s starting job was in jeopardy.

The earliest observation of minicamp and training camp was that the curiosity was overstated. There’s a sizeable gap between the two quarterbacks and no doubt that Smith is Seattle’s best option right now. But Howell shined at times with the Washington Commanders – enough for Seattle to take a swing on him – and it was encouraging to see him in a solid preseason debut with his new team.

“I thought the first couple days (of camp) I wasn’t my best,” Howell told reporters postgame. “But after the first two days or so I’ve thought I’ve been playing some good football. Especially this past week. I thought I had a really good week of practice and I think I’ve definitely got better each and every day.”

The biggest difference between what Howell has looked like in camp compared to Saturday’s game? An ability to scramble and improvise a bit against an opponent. One of Howell’s best moments was a dash to the left sideline for 14 yards to pick up a first down on third-and-10. Another strong throw also came on third down, this one a 13-yard touchdown pass to Brady Russell (credit Russell for broken tackles on this one, too).

Howell finished 16-of-27 for 130 yards and a touchdown.

3. It matters who plays late

We all know starters are either held out of preseason games or play few series. By the fourth quarter, you’re primarily watching young players or undrafted free agents fighting for roster spots and playing time.

So, when a veteran player or notable draft pick plays, you notice. In this case, that player was Dee Eskridge.

The Seahawks were undoubtedly attracted to Eskridge’s speed when they drafted him in the second round back in 2021, but a series of injuries (a concussion in 2021 and a broken hand in 2022) and a 2023 suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy have kept him limited. In 24 games with Seattle, he has just 122 yards on 17 receptions and a single touchdown (scored in his rookie season). It’s certainly not enough to cement a role over incoming, younger pass catchers. But there’s a notable opportunity this season: A major change to the league’s kickoff rules has birthed new opportunities for returners. Eskridge was the first Seahawk on Saturday to get an opportunity to return a punt from the Chargers, and tapping into that speed on those duties will be his best chance to claim his spot on this roster later this month.

