SEATTLE (AP) — Logan Gilbert threw seven scoreless innings and combined with two relievers on Seattle’s major league-best 13th shutout of the season as the Mariners beat the New York Mets 4-0 on Saturday night.

Seattle Mariners 4, New York Mets 0: Box score

Gilbert was dominant allowing just three hits and followed what Bryce Miller did in the series opener on Friday when he threw six shutout innings. Gilbert allowed a leadoff single to Francisco Lindor then didn’t give up another hit until Lindor’s single in the sixth inning.

Lindor’s second single came the only time Gilbert shook off catcher Cal Raleigh all night. Manager Scott Servais said the sixth was the only time he had concern about Gilbert.

“He was behind some hitters in that inning, it was the only inning he as really behind anybody, and I felt like he was pitching maybe not to screw it up,” Servais said. “You have to be the aggressor and I thought in the seventh when he went out he said, ‘no this is my game, I’m going to be on the attack.’”

Gilbert (7-8) struck out six and walked only one batter to pick up his first victory since July 9. It was his fifth start of the season throwing seven or more scoreless innings, the most in the majors.

“I think a pretty good pitch mix, deep arsenal. I saw that with Bryce yesterday, he did a great job at mixing it up with six pitches,” Gilbert said. “Getting ahead, being aggressive, I think it’s the main thing we always preach and trusting that my stuff can play in the zone early and then expand late.”

Yimi García and Andrés Muñoz pitched the final two innings as Seattle snapped a tie with Philadelphia, Atlanta and Boston for most shutouts this season. Muñoz has not allowed a hit in his last 11 appearances.

“You’re going to go through stretches where it’s going to be hard. You’ve got to give them credit. We’ve got good hitters and tomorrow we’ve got to find a way,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said.

Justin Turner drove in a pair of runs, including an important add-on run in the seventh inning after Seattle’s bats went quiet following an early outburst.

Seattle got to Mets starter Sean Manaea by scoring three runs on three doubles and a single in the first inning. Victor Robles and Randy Arozarena had the first two doubles to score the first run. Arozarena scored on Turner’s double off the wall and Mitch Haniger’s two-out single brought home Turner.

Turner’s RBI single in the seventh inning scored Arozarena.

Watch: Three Mariners web gems, including spectacular double play

Manaea (8-5) was coming off consecutive starts where he pitched seven scoreless innings in wins over Minnesota and St. Louis. But he labored to record nine outs against the Mariners and the three-inning start was his shortest since May 10 of last season when he lasted only 2 2/3 innings against Washington while pitching for the Giants.

Manaea matched his season high with five walks, allowed four hits and needed 85 pitches to get through three innings.

“They jumped over me in the first inning and didn’t really recover from there,” Manaea said.

ROSTER MOVES

The Mets activated RHP Reed Garrett (elbow) off the injured list and optioned LHP Alex Young to Triple-A Syracuse. Garrett missed a month and had a 3.64 ERA in 36 appearances prior to his injury.

Seattle recalled RHP Troy Taylor from Double-A Arkansas and optioned RHP Eduard Bazardo to Triple-A Tacoma. Taylor had a 1.17 ERA and 16 saves in 29 games at Arkansas.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Sean Reid-Foley (shoulder) will throw one-plus innings for Syracuse on Sunday and RHP Dedniel Núñez will throw a bullpen session.

Mariners: OF Julio Rodríguez (ankle) went through an extensive pregame workout that included fielding, hitting and running, but it remains uncertain when he’ll return from the IL.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Luis Severino (7-5, 4.06) has lost his last two starts while allowing 10 earned runs. He hasn’t pitched beyond the fifth since July 20.

Mariners: RHP Luis Castillo (9-11, 3.48) has pitched six innings and allowed three earned runs in each of his past two starts.

