The Seattle Mariners called up 22-year-old right-handed reliever Troy Taylor from Double-A Arkansas on Saturday morning.

Taylor, a 12th-round draft pick out of UC Irvine in 2022, is ranked as the Mariners’ No. 21 prospect by Baseball America and their No. 23 prospect by MLB.com. This is his first promotion to the majors.

In 40 appearances between High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas this season, Taylor posted a 1.27 ERA and 0.84 WHIP in 42 2/3 innings. He totaled 45 strikeouts and 14 walks, while recording 21 saves.

After being promoted to Arkansas on May 13, Taylor logged a 1.17 ERA and a 0.82 WHIP in 30 2/3 innings with the Travelers. He ranks second in the Texas League with 16 saves, despite spending the first five and a half weeks of the season in Everett.

According to Baseball America, Taylor has a powerful fastball-slider combo.

“His two-seam fastball sits 94-96 mph and touches 98 with hard, late arm-side run,” reads his Baseball America scouting report. “He locates his two-seamer to both sides of the plate and has the unique ability to elevate it to make it a plus pitch. Taylor complements his fastball with an 85-87 mph power slider with sharp vertical break and late sweep. It’s an above-average offering he primarily uses as a chase pitch.

“Taylor’s pitches have so much movement they get away from him at times and yield fringy control, but he throws enough strikes to be effective in short bursts.”

To make room on their 40-man roster, the Mariners optioned right-handed reliever Eduard Bazardo back to Tacoma. Bazardo was called up from Tacoma on Thursday, but did not appear in a game.

Seattle hosts the New York Mets in the second game of a three-game series Saturday night.

