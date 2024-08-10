Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners call up reliever prospect from Double-A Arkansas

Aug 10, 2024, 10:55 AM

Seattle Mariners dugout general...

A general view of Seattle Mariners hats and gloves. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

(Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Mariners called up 22-year-old right-handed reliever Troy Taylor from Double-A Arkansas on Saturday morning.

Do Mariners have a way to get Julio back from injury faster?

Taylor, a 12th-round draft pick out of UC Irvine in 2022, is ranked as the Mariners’ No. 21 prospect by Baseball America and their No. 23 prospect by MLB.com. This is his first promotion to the majors.

In 40 appearances between High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas this season, Taylor posted a 1.27 ERA and 0.84 WHIP in 42 2/3 innings. He totaled 45 strikeouts and 14 walks, while recording 21 saves.

After being promoted to Arkansas on May 13, Taylor logged a 1.17 ERA and a 0.82 WHIP in 30 2/3 innings with the Travelers. He ranks second in the Texas League with 16 saves, despite spending the first five and a half weeks of the season in Everett.

According to Baseball America, Taylor has a powerful fastball-slider combo.

“His two-seam fastball sits 94-96 mph and touches 98 with hard, late arm-side run,” reads his Baseball America scouting report. “He locates his two-seamer to both sides of the plate and has the unique ability to elevate it to make it a plus pitch. Taylor complements his fastball with an 85-87 mph power slider with sharp vertical break and late sweep. It’s an above-average offering he primarily uses as a chase pitch.

“Taylor’s pitches have so much movement they get away from him at times and yield fringy control, but he throws enough strikes to be effective in short bursts.”

To make room on their 40-man roster, the Mariners optioned right-handed reliever Eduard Bazardo back to Tacoma. Bazardo was called up from Tacoma on Thursday, but did not appear in a game.

Seattle hosts the New York Mets in the second game of a three-game series Saturday night.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Could Mariners’ huge walkoff win end up being the jolt they need?
Watch: Each of Mitch Haniger’s Mariners-record 8 walkoffs
• Mariners Roster Moves: OF Dominic Canzone activated from IL
The story behind Mariners’ Andrés Muñoz taking his cat on road trips
• A rising, under-the-radar Seattle Mariners prospect to watch

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 81° | Low 59°
Roof is open
Mets at Mariners today at 6:40pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller New York Mets 2024...

Tim Booth

Bryce Miller throws six scoreless, Mariners blank Mets 6-0

Bryce Miller tossed six scoreless innings, Ryan Bliss hit a two-run homer and the Seattle Mariners blanked the New York Mets 6-0.

16 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks radio Geno Smith...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Where to find Seahawks preseason, Mariners-Mets radio broadcasts

Find out how to hear radio broadcasts of both the Seattle Seahawks' preseason game against the Chargers and the Mariners' series vs. the Mets this weekend.

24 hours ago

Seattle Mariners walkoff Mitch Haniger...

Brent Stecker

Could Mariners’ huge walkoff win end up being the jolt they need?

In a week where the Seattle Mariners have lacked energy, their walkoff win on Thursday night looked like a complete 180.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Brent Stecker

Do Mariners have a way to get Julio back from injury faster?

The Seattle Mariners have yet to put out a lineup yet that includes Julio Rodríguez alongside the two bats they picked up before the MLB trade deadline.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Mitch Haniger walkoff celebration bubblegum Robles 2024 Detroit Tigers...

Cameron Van Til

Watch: Each of Mitch Haniger’s Mariners-record 8 walkoffs

Here's a look at each of Mitch Haniger's franchise-record eight walkoffs for the Seattle Mariners, including his latest on Thursday night.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Mitch Haniger walkoff celebration Detroit Tigers 2024...

Shane Lantz

Mariners beat Tigers 4-3 on Haniger’s walkoff 3-run double

Mitch Haniger hit a walkoff three-run double to cap a wild ninth-inning rally as the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 4-3.

2 days ago

Mariners call up reliever prospect from Double-A Arkansas